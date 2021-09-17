Natalie Portman: No nanny for your children! – People

She is so much more than the pretty Hollywood doll!

The first model shoots at ten, cinema breakthrough at 13 (“Leon, the professional”), Oscar at 29 (“Black Swan”). Today Natalie Portman is 37, has two children plus a husband, a degree from the elite Harvard University – and the respect of the dream factory has long been in her pocket. In the BILD am SONNTAG interview in Los Angeles, she suddenly does something that she never does otherwise: She talks about her life as a mom!

How do you manage that with your job and family? Portman: “My husband and I are very involved parents. This is very important to both of us. Because I didn’t give birth to children to dump them with nannies. ”

Son Aleph is seven, little Amalia just one and a half. When Portman made her new film “Vox Lux” (starts on December 7th in America) earlier this year, she celebrated Amalia’s first birthday with her film crew on the set. “I was even allowed to quit early to spend this very special day with my daughter.

I gave everyone credit for that. Even in Hollywood it is very possible to have a normal working day. ”How does that work? “You have to learn to compromise,” Portman said, “and first and foremost, I’m just a mother. But I also want to work. It’s a constant challenge. As long as the children are small, all of this can still be managed. If they then start to lead their own little lives, then we have to come up with something new. “









Portman has been dating choreographer Benjamin Millepied since filming the ballet film Black Swan in 2010. He also trained and coached her on her new film, in which she plays an aspiring pop diva who survived a rampage at her school while she was still in school.

She says: “Benjamin knows me with my strengths and weaknesses. It was a dream to have him on the set. He knows exactly which dance interludes I can and cannot do. ”In contrast to“ Black Swan ”, this time she didn’t have to starve to death for the role of singer Celeste. Portman: “As a mother of two, I don’t even know if I could have done this to my body again. I’m pretty tough, but dieting might have been too much. “

Portman and Millepied were married in 2012 and are married behind the scenes in Hollywood. No staged photo shoots, no home stories. Portman: “I want to separate this. I know that my life is seen publicly. But that doesn’t give me the right to drag my children into this world with me. They should develop the way they want them to. Without constantly being photographed for magazines. “

By the way, “Vox Lux” could be her second Oscar prank. Her performance in the drama is already being praised as exceptional by critics. The film was on the brink for a long time – financing problems!

Portman reveals: “I was even on my way to the airport once and received a call from the producer telling me I should turn back because the film hadn’t been financed.” . “