Matt Damon: Lost the Role of His Life?

The actor talks about the role in the huge hit “Avatar”, which would have made him a fortune.

Matt Damon, 48, is a successful actor and producer. In a recent interview with the British “GQ”, the Hollywood star speaks about a big role that he could not take on at the time.

Matt Damon: He had to turn down “Avatar”



“Jim Cameron offered me“ Avatar “. And when he offered it to me, he said, “Now listen to me. I don’t need anyone. I don’t need a name for it, no well-known actor. If you don’t take that, I’ll find an unknown actor and give him the role because he Film doesn’t really need you, but if you take on the role I’ll give you ten percent, ”says Matt Damon.









$ 250 million knocked out



Matt Damon turned it down and the role went to Sam Worthington, 43. The British magazine “GQ” then roughly estimated that Matt Damon could have made as much as 250 million US dollars with it. “I turned out more money than any other actor,” Damon told Inetrview. Matt Damon was involved in the “Bourne Identity” series at the time and could not and would not let his colleagues down. And it’s not about the money. What he regrets is that he will probably never have a chance to make a film with James Cameron, 65, as the successful filmmaker is still heavily involved in the other parts of “Avatar”. “When I had to say no, I realized I was probably wasting the chance to ever work with him. That was a shame and it’s still brutal. But my children all eat. I’m fine, ”said Damon. His net worth is estimated at $ 170 million, so the actor doesn’t have to worry about money. Matt Damon can be seen in the cinemas from November 14th together with Christian Bale, 45, in the film “LeMans 66 – Against Every Chance”.

Sources used: etonline.com, GQ UK

