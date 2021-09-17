Kim Kardashian receives criticism for Met Gala outfit

A shadow or a dementor from “Harry Potter”? Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Met Gala quickly became a meme on Twitter. In addition to jokes, there was also a lot of serious criticism for the full body covering.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian appeared at this year’s fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a black full-body outfit by Balenciaga. Her hands and face were also completely covered. With this fancy look, the billionaire probably wanted to attract everyone’s attention – and it succeeded. The reactions were mixed, however, with mostly very critical comments.

Met gala outfit as a statement on Afghanistan?

Many users on Twitter quickly drew a connection between Kardashian’s complete disguise and the current situation in Afghanistan. After the Taliban came to power, young women and girls there are again forced to completely veil themselves on the streets and in universities.

Precisely because of this, many found the elevator of Internet awareness tasteless and disrespectful. In Afghanistan, the burqa is a symbol of the oppression of women – in the West, Kim Kardashian’s full veil is suddenly seen as a fashion symbol.









With all that is going on in the world at the moment, specially the experiences of women and girls in Afghanistan, I think it’s very silly of Kim Kardashian to make ‘fashion statements’ in certain items of clothing. It’s oppression in the East and somehow ‘fashion’ in the West? – Payzee (@PayzeeMalika) September 14, 2021

And even if Muslim women voluntarily wear the burqa as an expression of their faith, it usually triggers a debate about immigration, oppression and the ban on veiling, so the criticism. If a famous non-Muslim reality TV star completely disguises himself, on the other hand, it is considered haute couture.

