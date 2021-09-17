Friday, September 17, 2021
Kendall Jenner reveals: niece Stormi is into boyfriend Devin

By Arjun Sethi
Stormi Webster (3) is apparently in love for the first time! The fact that Kylie Jenner’s daughter (24) is very close to her relatives should no longer be a big secret: The Keeping up with the Kardashians clan regularly makes trips with the children – and of course lets fans online too . Now Kendall Jenner (25) spoke openly about the relationship with her niece – and revealed that Stormi has a crush on her boyfriend Devin Booker (24)!

at The Tonight Show raved the 25-year-old in an interview with Jimmy Fallon (46) about, family. Chatted Kendall from that she and her loved one on regularly Stormi watch out. Especially too Devin the three-year-old has a very special relationship. “He and Stormi have a great relationship. She has a total crush on him and I’m jealous sometimes “the model quipped.

No wonder, that Kendall Sometimes a little jealous of the relationship between the basketball player and Stormi: In 2018 she had a conversation with E! News already made it clear that she loves the little one best of all her nieces and nephews: “I think I have a very special relationship with Stormibecause she is my younger sister’s daughter. “

