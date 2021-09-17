Katy Perry: Documentary planned about her life with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry wants to bring out a documentary. In it, she wants to take her fans behind the scenes of her concerts as well as share her private life with Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry, 35, wants to make a documentary about her life. The singer has had this plan for several years. Now it doesn’t seem to be long before her fans get a closer look, as she reveals in an interview with “Daily Star”. Katy Perry wants to reveal all areas and chapters of her life. Her relationship with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom, 43, should also be part of the film. Just like the birth of her daughter Daisy.

Katy Perry also wants to document her private life



Katy Perry’s first documentary entitled “Part of Me” was released in 2012. Back then it was about the career of today’s 35-year-olds. Now, however, the “Roar” singer wants a more intimate portrayal of her life. Since the release of her album “Witness” in 2017, Katy Perry has recorded almost everything to be able to cut a film from it. “In the beginning there was the idea of ​​publishing something directly, but over time the story got more and more exciting,” said Orlando Bloom’s fiancée.













Katy Perry wants to tell about the birth of her daughter Daisy



On August 27, Bloom and Perry announced the birth of their first child together. This new chapter in her life should also be taken up in the documentary. Katy Perry was inspired by her colleague Taylor Swift, 30, whose documentary “Miss Americana” was published on Netflix. “What really impressed me was Taylor’s documentary. She’s been documenting a lot of footage all along, and not over a tour or record cycle,” Perry said of her colleague.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom helped her out of depression





It is not yet known when exactly the film will be released and which aspects of her life will still find a place in it.

Sources used: Daily Star

jna

Gala