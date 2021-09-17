Käthe and I, Django Unchained, … TV tips on Friday

In “Käthe und Ich” (Das Erste), the psychologist Paul worries about a seriously ill young person. In “Django Unchained” (ProSieben) a slave rebels against his oppressors. In addition, Vin Diesel drives out demons in “The Last Witch Hunter” (RTLzwei).

“Käthe and I: In the shadow of the father”: Paul (Christoph Schechinger, right) wants to find out what relationship Roman (Nico Ramon Kleemann) has to his half-sister Jasmina.

“Käthe and I: In the shadow of the father”: Paul (Christoph Schechinger, right) wants to find out what relationship Roman (Nico Ramon Kleemann) has to his half-sister Jasmina. Photo: ARD Degeto / Hardy Spitz

8:15 p.m., Das Erste, Käthe and I: In the shadow of my father, drama

Unfortunately, Roman (Nico Ramon Kleemann) cannot be carefree like other young people. His apathy, it turns out, has an organic cause. The 18-year-old suffers from a life-threatening liver disease. Despite his dramatic situation, Roman does not want to accept an urgently needed organ donation offered by his half-sister Jasmina Thomas (Anna Hausburg). Desperate, Jasmina turns to the psychologist Paul (Christoph Schechinger). He and his therapy dog ​​Käthe should convince Roman to accept their offer.

8:15 p.m., ProSieben, Django Unchained, Western

Broomhilda, the wife of the slave Django (Jamie Foxx), was abducted by the Brittle brothers. One day Django is met by bounty hunter Dr. Schultz (Christoph Waltz) taken under his wing. He promises him freedom if he helps him find the gang – dead or alive. Django agrees, not realizing that there is a long road ahead of them full of lead and blood.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, A case for two: self-defense, crime series

Claudia Strauss (Bettina Zimmermann) is arrested for the murder of an allegedly corrupt police officer. Benni (Antoine Monot, Jr.) and Leo (Wanja Mues) give everything to prove their innocence. They move in dangerous circles. While Leo infiltrates the “Aquila Club” undercover to find evidence of the seedy business of the boss Kowalski (Mike Hoffmann), Benni fights for Claudia at the prosecutor Lörensen’s. But because of the overwhelming burden of proof, her hands are tied.

8:15 p.m., RTLzwei, The Last Witch Hunter, fantasy horror

Kaulder (Vin Diesel), an immortal fighter and the last witch hunter of the present, must save New York from destruction. In the fight against a group of nasty witches and wizards who are under the spell of a powerful witch queen, he allies himself with the magical dreamwalker Chloe (Rose Leslie) and a shy priest (Elijah Wood). Together they take action against the growing army of the malevolent head witch in order to finally defeat them.

8:15 p.m., arte, a girl is missing, crime thriller

Although she has diabetes, the student Nele (Moana Götze) is an ambitious synchronized swimmer. Until one evening when her mother wants to pick her up from training, she disappeared without a trace. A special commission headed by Chief Inspector Ingo Thiel (Heino Ferch) takes up the investigation and makes a terrible discovery after a week.