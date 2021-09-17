Is (SPOILER) behind the attack on Masha?

In the 7th episode of “Nine Perfect Strangers” the assassin of Masha appears for the first time. Or is there more to it in the end?

Beware: spoilers for episode 7!

One thing has been certain since the beginning of the US series “Nine Perfect Strangers”: Resort manager and guru Masha (Nicole Kidman) is in danger. The native Russian receives death threats and has to fear for her life, but she does not know who is behind the news. Because there are several possible candidates: inside who would be very happy about their passing, like probably the family of a former guest who died in their care. But episode 7 suggests that the danger was in front of Masha’s nose all along: Carmel (Regina Hall). We previously learned that Masha was having an affair with Carmel’s husband, but the duped woman asserts several times that she never wanted to harm Masha. Only in episode 7 does she seem to show her true colors – at least that’s what the US series makes us believe. But what does the evidence say?

That speaks for it

In the final moments of “Nine Perfect Strangers” Episode 7, Carmel shows herself with a white, clouded eye that she may have been hiding behind a contact lens for the past few days. Masha remembers the attack in the underground car park and she remembers that the man also had a white eye. Is Carmel the supposedly male assailant who shot you back then? What speaks for it: In an earlier episode, Carmel revealed that she works as a make-up artist for films, among other things. That would mean that she knows how to convincingly dress up as a man and why Masha has always believed that she was attacked by a male attacker at the time. In episode 7 we also see that Carmel has a secret cell phone hidden in her room, so she could have sent the death threats to Masha all that time. In the most recent episode nothing happened that could be related to Carmel being locked away and being sedated most of the time.









That speaks against it

Masha wants to help the Marconi family see their deceased son / brother one last time. Her plan: With a properly adjusted drug cocktail (including LSD), the grieving family members should experience the same illusion. Masha quickly decides to accompany the family on this experience and drinks the same drug drink. Before she retreats into the forest with the Marconis, however, she sets out to see Carmel and speak to her. Is everything she sees there (including the white eye) just an imagination caused by the drugs? Before that, Masha said that the effects would only kick in in about forty minutes, but of course it is still possible that she is already reacting to the drug and now fantasizes Carmel as a killer.

Here is the resolution in advance

The fans have to wait another week for the big breakup of “Nine Perfect Strangers” comes. The grand finale of the US series is coming next week. If you don’t want to wait that long and want to know how the story of Masha ends, you can spend the rainy weekend reading material: the series is based on the novel “Nine Strangers” by Liane Moriarty *, which is available in bookshops. She also authored the book for the successful HBO series “Big Little Lies”, in which Nicole Kidman was also in front of the camera.

