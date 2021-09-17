“Inseparable”: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are so happy

There are more details on the alleged romance between Rihanna, 32, and A $ AP Rocky, 32! For years, the relationship between the singer and the rapper has provided a lot of material for speculation – and it is still not entirely clear what exactly is about it. According to an insider, the stars should actually be a couple by now. In addition, things should go pretty well between the alleged lovebirds!

“They have been inseparable for a few weeks”, know a source of People. The relationship between the two is still fairly new, but both have serious intentions. The couple has officially been together since last month – and the artists are totally happy with each other. “They always seem to have a great time together. They have a lot in common,” the informant continues.

After the love rumors around Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky had come up again, they were spotted walking together in New York. Thickly wrapped, they defied the cold temperatures – but on this occasion there was nothing to be seen of tenderness or clear indications of the couple.

ActionPress / OLIVIER BORDE / BESTIMAGE Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week 2018

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, 2012

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at the 2019 Fashion Awards

