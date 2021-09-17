“I live my life”: Cameron Diaz doesn’t give a damn about Hollywood

Five years have passed since Cameron Diaz was last seen in a movie. And from the looks of it, she doesn’t intend to return to the screen either. In an interview, she now talks about her new life and what bothers her about the world today.

In 2014, Cameron Diaz was still seen as a nasty foster mother in the musical drama “Annie”, then it was over. The acclaimed actress turned her back on Hollywood and withdrew entirely from the public eye. It is not known what she has been doing since then. But that’s exactly what she says is “fun”: “Not letting anyone know what I’m up to,” says Diaz. As part of the “InStyle” anniversary edition, the 46-year-old tells for the first time how she has fared since she retired from the limelight and why she is happier than ever today.

On May 1, 2019, Diaz (r.) Showed up again with her colleagues Drew Barrymoore, Lucy Liu and Demi Moore (from left to right) on a red carpet. Lucy Liu received a star on the Walk of Fame that day. (Photo: imago images / ZUMA Press)

Diaz does not have a guilty conscience that he may have let her fans down. “I think it’s okay that I take the time now to reorganize myself,” she says. After all, due to her screen career, she dedicated “more than half” of her life “to the public”. From 1994 to 2014 she was in front of the camera almost continuously. Now the actress makes it clear: “I don’t miss performing.”









“The best” that has ever happened to her

In 2015, Diaz gave the Good Charlotte musician Benjamin Madden the yes. She is still happy with him today. Although her marriage was “certainly difficult” and meant “a lot of work”, the wedding with the guitarist was “the best” that had ever happened to the actress. They enjoy their time together. “I’m in a great place,” continues Diaz, but at the same time complains that the world is “so different” today.

Above all, she seems to be bothered by the fact that people are now completely tied to the phone and have to “always post everything on Instagram”. “They are so dependent on it,” says Diaz, adding, “We have exported all of our brain capacity into this little thing that we carry around in our hands. We have lost touch with our humanity.”

“Things in the hindquarters”

Diaz has been married to Benjamin Madden since 2015. (Photo: picture alliance / dpa)

The actress is probably pursuing other plans than spending her time fiddling with a smartphone. Which are they? “I’ve got a few things up my sleeve, but it’s a little early to talk about,” says the actress mysteriously. But what she reveals: She seems to like the business ideas of her good friend Gwyneth Paltrow, who tries her hand at being a self-proclaimed health and wellness expert, and her sister-in-law Nicole Richie, who founded a jewelry and fashion label.

However, Diaz rules out a return to Hollywood. She explains in a nutshell: “I don’t sell films. I don’t do that anymore. I live my life.”