Friday, September 17, 2021
"I just can't understand fat people"

By Arjun Sethi
Khloé Kardashian: “I don’t understand fat people!”

Photo: IMAGO / Future Image

08/31/2021 2:54 pm

The Kardashian clan right now is really not known for body positivity and self-acceptance. Their cosmetic surgeons simply earn too well for that. But the fact that Khloé Kardashian, who was once fat herself, is now publicly inciting against fat people, borders on borderline debility.

Khloé Kardashian (37) has once again made a mistake: A podcast with her is currently going viral on TikTok and Co., in which she publicly incites against fat people. Maybe the IT girl is just self-deprecating? Do you trust it to have so much meta-level? Hardly likely. In the past, the model was massively bullied by the media because of her weight.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
