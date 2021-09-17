“I just can’t understand fat people”

Khloé Kardashian: “I don’t understand fat people!”

08/31/2021 2:54 pm

The Kardashian clan right now is really not known for body positivity and self-acceptance. Their cosmetic surgeons simply earn too well for that. But the fact that Khloé Kardashian, who was once fat herself, is now publicly inciting against fat people, borders on borderline debility.

Khloé Kardashian (37) has once again made a mistake: A podcast with her is currently going viral on TikTok and Co., in which she publicly incites against fat people. Maybe the IT girl is just self-deprecating? Do you trust it to have so much meta-level? Hardly likely. In the past, the model was massively bullied by the media because of her weight.

Khloé Kardashian: “I can’t understand fat, lazy people”

In a podcast interview with British entertainer Jay Shatty, the blonde openly admits what she thinks of fat people:

“I hate people who eat a bucket of Haagen Dazs ice cream and say, ‘I’m so fat!’ And still they won’t exercise, they won’t change their diet, they won’t drink more water, but they keep complaining. I think you will always be in this victim mode if you do nothing. You don’t even look at your own reflection in the mirror and say, okay, what can I do to change things about myself? Everyone else is to blame. “

Khloé Kardashian: The mother of hypocrisy

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star actually knows exactly what it is like to be attacked because of his weight. This makes her insensitive statements in the interview all the more incomprehensible. Of course, everyone is responsible for their own life. But are all people who are apparently struggling with their weight just addicted to Haagen Dazs ice cream? Quite a simplified argument. There are so many complex causes behind obesity that non-medical professionals should not allow themselves to judge it. Especially not when they are in public and have 179 million Instagram followers.

Source: twitter.com









Despite the weight loss and beauty craze: Tristan Thompson is cheating again

Particularly bitter: Apparently, Khloé’s obsession with weight loss and surgery did not bring her the happiness she had always hoped for. At least not when it comes to love, when the father of her child True, Tristan Thompson, has cheated on her again. Wouldn’t it make more sense to preach something different to all the women and followers out there than to eat less ice cream in front of the TV and drink more water? Because apparently the perfect body doesn’t protect you from bad luck in love – or should you say: from wrong decisions when choosing a man because you have far too little self-confidence?

Khloé Kardashian: What did the “Revenge Body” bring her?

It was exactly Khloé Kardashian who made the so-called “Revenge Body” (translated: revenge body) famous. This is the name of the body that a person (99% of course a woman) works hard for after a painful breakup with fitness and strict discipline. This is exactly what the youngest Kardashian sister trained in 2013 and starved when she separated from Lamar Odom after four years of marriage.

Within a few months, the old Khloé was barely recognizable. Unfortunately, the physical halving also seems to have sacrificed the heart and compassion. This is exactly what her community is now denouncing.

More self-acceptance and fewer beauty surgeries

This is how a sour TikToker reacts to Khloé’s fat-shaming video with these harsh words: “Honey, you were made in China, you have more plastic in you than the ocean currently has. Remember where you came from yourself. What trip did you go on Except for the plastic surgeon. Leave it, please just leave it. Get your life in line. This video was nothing. “

There is really nothing more to add to that, except maybe: someone who is no longer recognizable due to various cosmetic surgeries should neither run a program called “Revenge Body” in which people want to lose weight with exercise and a healthy diet, nor for everyone fat people of the world assume that less ice and more water would transform their lives. Because that’s easy to say, with 40 million in the bank, personal chef and in-house gym. (SeS)