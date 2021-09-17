Hot or not? Rihanna combines high heels with sweatpants

Is this look really wearable? Superstar Rihanna (33) enchants her fans not only with her musical outpouring, but also with her fashion statements. The singer even launched her own line of beauty products and shines on red carpets in the most chic gowns. But now the fashion designer has been photographed in an outfit that should split the opinions of her fans: Rihanna wore casual sweatpants with chic high heels!

Strutted out of a bar Rihanna in Santa Monica, California, and probably attracted everyone’s attention with her extraordinary outfit. In addition to a thick leather jacket, the 33-year-old wears casual sweatpants in khaki and a matching small handbag. But with what she wears on her feet, the entrepreneur causes irritation: Two snow-white high heels peek out from under the sweatpants! Sports trousers and high heels: do they go together? Apparently yes for the world star!

That Rihanna but apparently nothing can be said in terms of fashion anyway, she proves again and again with appearances in remarkable outfit creations. Sometimes the “Umbrella” interpreter probably has nothing against wearing only a little fabric on the skin. on Instagram the beauty recently shared a hot snapshot posing very sexy topless. With so much sex appeal, it’s not only her boyfriend ASAP Rocky (32) who spits away …









Rihanna in March 2021

Rihanna, singer

Rihanna, 2021

649 I think she wears a great combination! 102 In my opinion, this outfit doesn’t work at all!



