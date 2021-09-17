Amblin Entertainment and Apple TV + have a first poster for the upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-film Finch released. The film itself is due to appear on Apple TV + on November 5th, so a trailer will probably not be long in coming.









Finch takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which only a few people live on an earth that was wiped out by a devastating catastrophe. The focus is on the eponymous inventor played by Tom Hanks. He has lived with his dog in an underground bunker for a decade. Since he himself is terminally ill, Finch develops a robot that is supposed to take care of the dog after his death. Together, the trio finally embarks on Finch’s last journey through a destroyed America, on which the inventor wants to show his creation what it means to live.

Was staged Finch by Miguel Sapochnik, who directed several episodes of game of Thrones could make a name. He also takes over in the upcoming prequel House of the Dragon the post of show runner. In case of Finch he directed a screenplay by Ivor Powell and Craig Luck.