ETHEREUM course: downward reaction with potential!

The cryptocurrency is still in an upward channel with a dominance on the long side. With a price target on the High Connection at 3,640, there was an increased number of closeouts, which is currently dampening the price increase somewhat.

outlook

We are currently seeing a downward reaction, which can easily run into the 3.470 / 3.440 and 3.380 / 3.350 (green zones) range. A demand dominance (long) should emerge within the limit levels, so that an intact upward trend can be assumed from now on. Price targets are then again at the top of the trend channel and at the upper limit of 3,950 / 4,025 (distribution zone and high from September 3rd).

Focus on the lower limit

A break in the strong support at 3.150 / 3.111 would increasingly cloud the positive picture and activate the short side.

Ethereum_ETHUSD_Chartanalysis

Info & action in activity zones

It is advisable to always operate within the appropriate activity zones. An activity of the market-moving actors (in the expected trading direction) must also be evident before positioning. The activism in nonsensical trades is hereby significantly reduced. Furthermore, you save yourself unnecessary staccato trades and you can plan impulses better.









Michael Neubauer – Global Investa

Note:

Despite careful analysis, Global Investa does not accept any liability for the content, topicality, correctness or completeness of the information provided. The information provided does not constitute investment advice, purchase recommendations or investment brokerage.