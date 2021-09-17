Friday, September 17, 2021
ETHEREUM course: downward reaction with potential!

By Hasan Sheikh
The cryptocurrency is still in an upward channel with a dominance on the long side. With a price target on the High Connection at 3,640, there was an increased number of closeouts, which is currently dampening the price increase somewhat.

outlook

We are currently seeing a downward reaction, which can easily run into the 3.470 / 3.440 and 3.380 / 3.350 (green zones) range. A demand dominance (long) should emerge within the limit levels, so that an intact upward trend can be assumed from now on. Price targets are then again at the top of the trend channel and at the upper limit of 3,950 / 4,025 (distribution zone and high from September 3rd).

Focus on the lower limit

A break in the strong support at 3.150 / 3.111 would increasingly cloud the positive picture and activate the short side.

Ethereum_ETHUSD_Chartanalysis

Ethereum_ETHUSD_Chartanalysis

Info & action in activity zones

It is advisable to always operate within the appropriate activity zones. An activity of the market-moving actors (in the expected trading direction) must also be evident before positioning. The activism in nonsensical trades is hereby significantly reduced. Furthermore, you save yourself unnecessary staccato trades and you can plan impulses better.




Good luck and that little bit of luck!
Michael Neubauer – Global Investa

Note:
Despite careful analysis, Global Investa does not accept any liability for the content, topicality, correctness or completeness of the information provided. The information provided does not constitute investment advice, purchase recommendations or investment brokerage.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
