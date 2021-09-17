Emily Blunt: Young mom and action star

Personal and professional happiness – US star Emily Blunt (31) knows how to manage both. Not only is she the proud mother of a little girl, but her acting career is also on the upswing. While the “Golden Globe” winner is currently undergoing a strict PR plan for her new film, she still takes the time as often as she can to meet with her husband John Krasinski (34) and their daughter Hazel (3 months) to be. She didn’t want to miss her first Mother’s Day and celebrated the big day with her two loved ones on the beach in Santa Barbara.









From May 29th she will be shown in German cinemas with the film “Edge of Tomorrow”. The shooting brought Emily and fellow actor Tom Cruise (51) to their physical limits. Both actors had to wear metal suits weighing up to 38 kilograms. that were so tight that they could barely breathe.

Emily about the exhausting filming: “When we had to wait between two shoots, I said to Tom, ‘This sucks.’ He looked at me and said ‘it’s a challenge’. Then I said, ‘Tom, it sucks!’ and he admitted, ‘Yes, you are right, it sucks!’ “, she tells the US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, 46. The shooting went smoothly because Emily became pregnant immediately afterwards.