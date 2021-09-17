“Django Unchained”: Tarantino’s masterpiece with Christoph Waltz and Jamie Foxx

The current TV tips of the day in the GALA ticker: “Django Unchained”: Tarantino’s top-class masterpiece +++ “Heist – The Last Coup”: Exciting gangster film with Gene Hackman +++ “Twilight”: The most exciting judicial drama of all time.

September 17, 2021



“Django Unchained”: Top-class masterpiece by Tarantino



USA, 1858: Former dentist Dr. Child Schultz (Christoph Waltz, 64) works successfully as a bounty hunter in the southern states. His next target: the nasty “Brittle Brothers”. To track down the crooks, he needs the help of the slave Django (Jamie Foxx, 53), because he knows the identity of the three brothers. Schultz frees Django and together they can hunt down the criminals. But Django only has one thing on his mind: to find his wife Brunhilde (Kerry Washington, 44), from whom he was separated. Schultz is understanding and offers the slave a deal: They arrest a few crooks together and in return Schultz helps him find his wife. As it turns out, Brunhilde ended up on the estate of the merciless plantation owner Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio, 46). The duo infiltrate the plantation, but freeing Brunhilde will be anything but easy …

Even in advance, “Django Unchained” sparked controversy: Quentin Tarantinos, 58, films are known for their excesses of violence. Linking this to the subject of slavery seemed inappropriate to many people. In fact, as expected, the film is extremely brutal, but it’s not as brutal as the reality of slavery. With fights to which slaves were forced for entertainment, torture and humiliation, the filmmaker shows relentless images, but only the tip of the iceberg. Letting a film play during slavery and leaving violence aside would certainly have been the less appropriate option.

Leonardo DiCaprio as the cruel plantation owner Calvin Candie © Mary Evans / imago images

Even if it gets bloody, the heart of “Django Unchained” is the fantastic script, which, as usual, captivates with an exciting story and incredibly good dialogues. The narrative, which is unusually linear for Tarantino, captivates the audience, which is not only due to the script but also to the visually stunning staging and the outstanding cast. Christoph Waltz and Jamie Foxx shine in their leading roles as the sympathetic duo infernale. However, it is mainly Leonardo DiCaprio who is surprising, who appears as a cruel villain for the first time – and does an (literally) incredibly good job. Here, too, Tarantino manages to maintain the balance between exaggerated brutality and entertainment, to combine the tragic with the bizarre – and to underlay everything with a first-class soundtrack. “Django Unchained” pays homage to the spaghetti westerns and a cinematic masterpiece – the perfect start to the weekend!

“Django Unchained”: 8:15 pm, ProSieben

September 16, 2021



“Heist – The Last Coup”: Exciting gangster film with Gene Hackman



The somewhat aging thief Joe Moore (Gene Hackman, 91) is filmed by a surveillance camera during a jewel robbery – extremely embarrassing for the criminal, who enjoys a reputation as a highly professional master thief. So he decides to quit his career and enjoy retirement with his wife. However, due to unexpected financial problems, Moore is forced to carry out one last big job for his fence Mickey Bergman (Danny DeVito, 76) – a shipment of gold is about to be stolen from an airplane …









Danny DeVito is wonderfully evil as Mickey Bergman © United Archives / imago images

Director and author David Mamet, 73, knows his trade: he has already received Oscar nominations for his scripts for “Wag the Dog” and “The Verdict”. In 2001 he created “Heist – The Last Coup”, an entertaining gangster film that lacks nothing. The film is almost perfect dramaturgically: the intrigues and psychological battles are reminiscent of a chamber play in the guise of a film noir – in which the tension is always kept high. In addition, the acting legends Gene Hackman and Danny DeVito shine in their roles and complement each other wonderfully.

“Heist – The Last Coup”: 8:15 pm, Tele 5

September 13, 2021



“Twilight”: The most exciting judicial drama of all time



Martin Vail (Richard Gere, 72) is a real star among criminal defense lawyers in Chicago – he punches every one of his mandates: inside out. When the Archbishop of Chicago is found dead, police arrest acolyte Aaron Stampler (Edward Norton, 52), whom they picked up blood-smeared near the crime scene. The case seems clear: the shy-looking altar boy is said to have murdered the clergyman with over 70 stab wounds. Martin Vail is intrigued by the case and the overwhelming burden of proof and accepts the challenge – he represents Aaron pro bono. At first, the star lawyer just wants to make a name for himself, but gradually he uncovered more and more facets of his client, which is why he consults a psychologist (Frances McDormand, 64). In one-on-one conversations, she finds out details about Aaron and the murdered man, which steer the case in a completely new direction …

Films like “The Twelve Jurors” or “Who Disrupts the Nightingale” from the 1950s and 1960s have had a lasting impact on the legal drama genre. While these films focus on ethical and social issues, in 1996 “Twilight” puts the focus on the characters: Richard Gere as an arrogant lawyer who above all loves to win, but is less concerned with the question of guilt. And Edward Norton as a scared, stuttering mandate who also seems to have a much less restrained side.

Without a doubt: Norton, who made his screen debut (!) With “Twilight”, is the centerpiece of the film. His outstanding acting performance, with which he easily played the great Richard Gere on the wall, earned him a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination – and rightly so! In addition to the first-class cast, the story of “Zwielicht” offers gripping tension and several spectacular twists and turns. A must for every court movie fan!

“Twilight”: 8:15 pm, Arte

Source used: Arte, youtube.com

