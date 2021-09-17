“Demolition Man 2” and more: Sylvester Stallone’s new films make fan dreams come true

Sylvester Stallone has long held the status of living film legend, but the veteran is far from thinking about quitting. In fact, Sly is more productive than it has been in a long time. Below we present five projects that his followers can already look forward to.

Sylvester Stallone is 74 years old. In his long career he went down in film history with such famous roles as “Rocky” or “Rambo” and was able to win over so many fans over generations. Isn’t it time to sit back and relax? Not at all. Stallone is still very productive and not only as an actor: Among other things, he is writing the prehistory to “Rocky”, which is to appear as a series, and he is also editing a new version of “Rocky IV”. It is all well and good when he is actively involved on different fronts. But fans only want one thing above all: See him on camera! And as it currently looks, your wishes will be met in several ways. Below we present new film projects with Sylvester Stallone that are currently planned.

“Samaritan”: Stallone as a superhero

Sylvester Stallone in “The Expendables 2”. 20th Century Fox The film has already been shot and is only waiting for its release – without the corona crisis, “Samaritan” would have been shown in cinemas long ago. It refers to Stallone’s first real superhero rolein which he flexes his muscles again. A first official picture has already appeared for the film, in which a little boy goes in search of a hero who is believed to be dead.





After several postponements, there is currently no longer a German theatrical release. It is to be hoped that a new date will be submitted soon.

“The Expendables 4”

The gathering of aging action film heroes was raging in three films. But since 2014 fans have been waiting for Stallone, Statham and Co. to play again. in any case, a script has already been written and promises great entertainment again. However, details on the content are in short supply and it is still far too early for a start date.

Very late sequel: “Demolition Man 2”

The first “Demolition Man” is one of Stallone’s better-known films from the ’90s, in which he battled Wesley Snipes. And superstar Sandra Bullock also had one of her first big roles before she celebrated her final breakthrough with “Speed” a year later. As Stallone himself confirmed, a sequel is currently being worked on. But there is no further information. It is also unclear whether his co-stars from back then will be there again.

Stallone + Michael Bay = “Little America”

Filmmaker Michael Bay is one of the greatest cinematic rioters in Hollywood and has been since he made his film debut in 1995 with “Bad Boys”. So he would be the ideal partner for Stallone and, as things stand, they’ll do something together for Little America. Bay will “only” produce, but also in terms of function a loud action blast should be guaranteed. In any case, the film is supposed to be about a gloomy future vision in which the USA is bankrupt, rules no longer exist and the whole country resembles a war zone. As a result, numerous people have fled to “Little America”, a walled place in Hong Kong.