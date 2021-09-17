Constance: Gosling and Reynolds: The two Ryans could be twins

Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds don’t just share first names. They are both Canadians, actors, and have been voted Sexiest Man Alive. They also look a little alike. Last year both Ryans were nominated for a Golden Globe Best Actor in a Musical / Comedy. Gosling won. In his speech, he joked, “It’s not the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds and obviously someone has made a mistake again.”

Gossip Girl Star Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife, also made the mistake “accidentally”: In an Instagram birthday greeting to Reynolds, she cut her husband from a picture in which he was posing with Gosling. The couple like to make fun of each other in public and yet – or perhaps because of that – they are considered a Hollywood dream couple.

Ryan Reynolds. | PICTURED: ANGELA WEISS

Getting to know each other while filming Green Lantern

Reynolds has been dating Lively, whom he met while filming Green Lantern, since September 2011. They were friends for a long time until they were on a double date together. He with another woman and she with another man. “It was a very uncomfortable date for the other two because it crackled between Blake and me,” said Reynolds. They married a year later and had two daughters.

At Gosling, things are going just as well when it comes to family happiness. He also got together with the actress Eva Mendes in September 2011 and this actor couple also had two daughters. Gosling raves about his family in interviews: “All clichés are true. It’s a Dream. They are all angels. “

He dedicated the Golden Globe to his wife

He dedicated the Golden Globe, which he received for La La Land, to his wife. “My wife raised our daughter while she was pregnant with our second and helped her brother fight cancer. If she hadn’t done all of that, there would be someone else up here. ”Maybe Ryan Reynolds indeed.









Born in Vancouver, he began his acting career with the Nickelodeon series Hillside and has appeared in several Canadian television films. Because the breakthrough did not come, Reynolds was dissatisfied and considered giving up acting.

Canadian actor Chris William Martin persuaded him to keep going and they traveled to Los Angeles together. The 41-year-old gradually became successful there. His role in the series Roseanne made cinema roles possible for him. At least since he embodied the antihero Deadpool, he has been on everyone’s lips.

Appearance at the Mickey Mouse Club

Gosling moved from his native Ontario to LA as well. As a nine-year-old he performed at the Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. After various series roles, he played in 2001 in Inside a Skinhead. After that he got roles in Hollywood films.

He also played in films for independent cinema. Gosling had his breakthrough in 2006 with the film Half Nelson. Shortly thereafter, Gosling took a three-year break. “I’ve never had so much energy,” he said afterwards. “I’m more excited about making films.” He used to be more afraid because it was so emotional and stressful. With so many parallels, the likelihood of confusion does not decrease.

Gosling’s doppelganger With Ryan Gosling, the likelihood of confusion is apparently particularly great. The television comedians Joko Winterscheidt (39) and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (34) succeeded last year in fooling the organizers of the Golden Camera award gala with a doppelganger. Believing that the Hollywood star himself had come to Berlin to pick up a trophy, they granted the amazingly similar-looking chef Ludwig Lehner from Munich an appearance on the big stage.