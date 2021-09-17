Friday, September 17, 2021
Cameron Diaz: Declaration of love to Benji Madden

By Vimal Kumar
Cameron Diaz
Declaration of love to Benji Madden

Actually, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden keep a low profile when it comes to their marriage. Now there was a rare exception

Cameron Diaz has been married to musician Benji Madden, 37, since the beginning of 2015. The two stars rarely show their love in public. The soulful declaration of love that the actress posted on Instagram is all the more surprising.

Cameron is proud of Benji

Regarding her husband, the 43-year-old wrote: “He makes me proud every day … One day because he is benevolent and generous, the other because he is gentle and considerate.”




New album from “Good Charlotte”

The reason for the loving news was the release of the new album by Madden’s band “Good Charlotte”. That’s why Cameron Diaz added: “Today I was especially proud of his talent, his gift.”

Rare photo of Benji + Cameron

After the birth of their daughter, they are looking for a house

24 images

And as if all of this weren’t romantic enough, the background music of the short Instagram video also fit perfectly into the picture: An excerpt from Good Charlotte’s new song, which is aptly named “Life Can’t Get Much Better” (in German: Das Life can’t get much better).

Vimal Kumar
