Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeNewsBillie Eilish doesn't know what to think of her fans
News

Billie Eilish doesn’t know what to think of her fans

By Arjun Sethi
0
56




Billie Eilish doesn’t really know what to think of her fans

Photo: Imago / MediaPunch

09/17/2021 9:05 pm

Billie Eilish is still insecure when it comes to her fans. She does not feel that she is in a higher position than them, instead she is more connected to them.

Billie Eilish thinks it’s weird to have fans. The 19-year-old doesn’t really know what to think of her huge fan base.



Previous articleNetflix snaps Christian Bale’s film for $ 55 million
Next articleKäthe and I, Django Unchained, … TV tips on Friday
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv