Billie Eilish doesn’t know what to think of her fans

Billie Eilish doesn’t really know what to think of her fans

09/17/2021 9:05 pm

Billie Eilish is still insecure when it comes to her fans. She does not feel that she is in a higher position than them, instead she is more connected to them.

Billie Eilish thinks it’s weird to have fans. The 19-year-old doesn’t really know what to think of her huge fan base.

From fan to adored

On the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Billie now said that she couldn’t quite place the word “fan” herself. She said in the interview: “I think the reason this all seems so strange to me is that one moment I was a fan myself and then the next it was looked upon as sort of overriding. Even when I was 14 I thought to myself, I’m really nobody. “









She feels connected to her fans

The ‘Power of Love’ performer is convinced that, despite her success, she is actually quite similar to her fans. She goes on to say, “I just make music and these kids, who I feel like I already know, suddenly say, ‘Oh, we’re Billie’s fans and this is Billie.’ That makes it so weird to me because I see it as my skin, a part of me that helps me go through things. You always stand behind me. They are fans as much as I am a fan, but that doesn’t make them worth less than me or anyone else, you see? “

Since the beginning of September Billie’s concert film “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” can be seen on Disney +.