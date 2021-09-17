Actress Emma Stone: “What I say is on the internet forever” – Panorama

From Christian Aust November 20, 2017 – 3:35 p.m.

Battle of the sexes: Emma Stone plays tennis legend Billie Jean King, who competes in an exhibition match against former champion Bobby Riggs – played by Steve Carell. Photo: dpa

In “Battle of the Sexes” Emma Stone embodies the tennis legend Billie Jean King in a fight with the world of men.

From Christian Aust 11/20/2017 – 3:35 p.m.

Los Angeles – After she was hailed for her lead role in “La La Land” in 2017, Emma Stone now surprises with another transformation. In “The Battle of the Sexes” she plays tennis legend Billie Jean King. King resigns from the US Tennis Association with other players in the early 1970s to emphasize their demand for equal pay for men and women at tournaments. In 1973, the now 55-year-old ex-champion Bobby Riggs challenged the 29-year-old to a show match. The motto of the chauvinist: women have no chance in this sport against men anyway and are therefore not worth higher fees. The match will go down in tennis history as the “battle of the sexes”.













Ms. Stone, how do you play number one in tennis world rankings?

By training properly beforehand. Physically, it was definitely the most exhausting role I’ve played so far. Part of my preparation was lifting weights. And then of course I played a lot of tennis and tried to copy the style of Billie Jean King. That was a challenge.

You probably had a lot of offers: Why did you choose the “Battle of the Sexes”?

I didn’t know about the Battle of the Sexes before the script was sent to me. Then the more I read about Billie Jean King, the more fascinating I found her story. For women in the 70s, she became a heroine and icon who inspired several generations – even though she was still relatively young. And she wasn’t just an activist for women’s rights in sport. She also tried to open the then completely elitist sport of tennis to other social classes. She had been training in a club that only rich members played since she was twelve. Her parents didn’t have enough money to buy her tennis outfit. That is why her mother sewed some things herself. With these clothes she was not allowed to take part in a group photo that was taken of her class at the time. Such experiences have shaped her. And I found that exciting.

Why is the story still interesting for young women today?

I am firmly convinced that many young women can still identify with her, because unfortunately not that much has changed for us since 1973 when it comes to equality in the job and equal pay. That shocked me a bit when I thought about it.

“Battle of the Sexes” was designed with great attention to detail in the look of the 1970s. What was it like to immerse yourself in this era?

The equipment is fantastic. And the 70s were really cool. And in our film they look particularly stylish. Our cameraman Linus Sandgren was the same one who shot “La La Land”. He found great pictures, in pink, blue and red. It looks beautiful. And then I love Mary Zophre’s costumes. She had already dressed me for “La La Land”. I find my “Shag Haircut” particularly terrific, it rocks, right?



