Time adds Ethereum founder Buterin to list of most influential people

Time Magazine put Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on their list of the most influential people of the year alongside politicians, artists and activists.

In the “Innovation” category, Buterin is listed alongside influential entrepreneurs such as Nvidia boss Jensen and Huang and Tesla boss and Dogecoin (DOGE) advocate Elon Musk. In his profile on Buterin, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian above all highlights his role in the founding of Ethereum, which has been particularly evident in recent months, as the blockchain network is now worth more than 400 billion US dollars, and has made a significant contribution to innovations such as decentralized financial services (DeFi) and NFTs.

“One person alone could never have thought of all the possible uses for Ethereum, but it took a person to give the impetus,” said Ohanian of Buterin. And further: “This opened the door to a new world, and blockchain technology could be used in a completely new way.”









The renowned Time Magazine has recently been opening up more and more to crypto and blockchain, now even in-house. The magazine was only looking for a new finance director in March who, among other things, should be familiar with dealing with “Bitcoin and crypto currencies”. The editorial team also sold three NFTs inspired by previous front pages.

A month later, the Time website also integrated cryptocurrencies as a payment method for digital subscriptions. In cooperation with the crypto asset management company Grayscale, Time even holds Bitcoin (BTC) itself, which was taken as part of a digital video series.

“Time has much more to do with cryptocurrencies,” as President Keith Grossman revealed in an interview a few days ago.

The news magazine, founded in 1923, has a similar status in the USA as Der Spiegel in Germany. With more than 20 million subscribers around the world, the media’s coverage has far-reaching influence.