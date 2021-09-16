“Solos”: science fiction series explores humanity

A brilliant researcher, a retiree in space, clones and time travel – the stories of the science fiction series “Solos” on Prime Video are unique. And they deal with something that already concerns us today: the deeper meaning of humanity.

Many associate the science fiction genre with alien invasions, space battles and robots. But series creator David Weil has shown with “Solos” that the genre is also suitable for exploring the meaning of humanity. The anthology series runs on Amazon Prime Video and has seven episodes, each around 30 minutes in length. One episode highlights Leah, who uses time travel to save her mother from a life-threatening illness. In another episode Tom meets his clone who is supposed to look after his family after his death, while the pensioner Peg flies through space alone.

“Solos”: Oscar winner in front of the camera

All episodes have two things in common: First, storylines are extraordinary, instantly arouse interest, and leave a strong impression by focusing on just one character. Second, consistently good actors and actresses appear in front of the camera. Oscar winners like Anne Hathaway and Morgan Freeman embody the profound characters.









Futuristic settings and unexpected stories

Even if journeys into space are currently only reserved for astronauts and the super-rich, the protagonists in “Solos” feel close. Because the series is primarily about what it means to be human. It shows that we are connected to others through shared experiences, even in isolated moments. This message in combination with the star cast, futuristic settings and unexpected stories make the anthology series worth seeing.

