China shortly before financial crisis like 2008 – “This is good for Bitcoin”

Bitcoin (BTC) was able to defend the US $ 48,000 mark on Thursday morning after a case similar to the bankruptcy of the infamous investment bank Lehman Brothers is currently taking place in China, which in turn lifts the mood on the crypto market.

Bitcoin price chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Tether untouched by Evergrande

As the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, BTC / USD is currently just under $ 48,000.

Although the march towards US $ 50,000 is not quite as powerful as analysts had hoped, the onset of a possible financial crisis in China is providing new tailwinds for crypto investors.

The background is that the Evergrande Real Estate Group, the second largest real estate company in the country, is currently excessively heavily indebted and has now even had to suspend bond trading.

A bankruptcy of the US $ 300 billion corporation could be the stumbling block for a Chinese financial crisis, which is why observers see parallels with the economic crisis of 2009.

“China is just getting its own Lehman Brothers moment. There will be massive amounts of money being printed. I repeat: Massive! ”, Said crypto expert PlanB in view of the latest developments. To the adds he to:

“That’s good for Bitcoin.”

With this, the analyst is alluding to the fact that China’s government must either provide substantial funds for Evergrande or pay for the possible consequences that may lead to the collapse of the country’s entire economy.

Either way, money has to be “printed” on a grand scale, which in the past few months was the driving factor behind the Bitcoin record run of 3,000 US dollars at the beginning of the corona crisis to 64,500 US dollars just under a year later.

At press time, Evergrande’s stock is trading at HK $ 2.63, which is pretty much a 50% decline since July (HKD 5.26). At its peak in 2017, the security was more than HKD 30.









Evergrande stock chart. Source: TradingView

The great stablecoin publisher Tether (USDT) stressed meanwhile, that he is not involved in the possible crisis with his reserves.

Good starting point for Bitcoin

Bitcoin is now defending just under $ 48,000 and is thus above some important moving averages.

This week, the market-leading cryptocurrency has already formed a “golden cross”, which is raising hopes that a new upward trend will take off in time for Q4.

According to the much-cited Stock-To-Flow (S2F) forecast model, the “worst-case scenario” of 43,000 US dollars will be converted into a minimum target of 63,000 US dollars as early as October.