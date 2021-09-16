Bitcoin (BTC) continues to rise towards the USD 50,000 mark

Bitcoin (BTC) continued its surge on September 15, confirming the breakout of a downward channel.

BTC price is quickly approaching the closest resistance area at USD 49,070. Due to the convergence of several Fib levels, a stronger resistance is likely to develop at USD 50,700.

Sustained upswing

BTC has been on an uptrend since bouncing off the $ 43,950 mark on September 13th. Two consecutive bullish candlesticks were generated over the next two days.

Despite the upturn, the technical indicators are still falling. However, they are showing some small bullish reversal signals. The MACD has temporarily halted its decline as it generated new upside momentum yesterday. The RSI is trying to move above 50, but the overall trend is clearly bearish (red line).

BTC chart from TradingView

Future movement

The six-hour chart looks more bullish as the breakout of the descending parallel channel has been confirmed. After the breakout, the BTC price confirmed the channel as support before resuming its upward movement. In addition, both the MACD and the RSI are rising. The MACD is close to positive while the RSI has already risen above 50.

The closest area of ​​resistance is at $ 49.070. That target is the 0.618 Fib retracement resistance level.

BTC chart from TradingView

However, the two-hour chart is showing the first signs of weakness in the form of bearish divergences in the RSI and MACD. Hence, it is possible that there will be a short-term decline before the further upward move.









BTC chart from TradingView

Number of waves

The number of waves indicates that Bitcoin is in wave C of an ABC correction structure (black).

It has already moved above the first target of Wave C at $ 47,940. This was the 0.5 fib retracement resistance level (white) and the 1: 1 ratio of waves A: C (black). The next likely target for the wave is at $ 50,750. This is the 1.61 length of waves A: C and the 0.786 fib retracement resistance level (white).

BTC chart from TradingView

The previous Bitcoin (BTC) analysis by BeInCrypto can be found here.

