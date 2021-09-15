“What happens in Hollywood is terrible”

Funny, easy-going and personable – that’s how I would have described Jennifer Lawrence before my interview in London. After that, I think more professional, distant and focused.

First of all: Jennifer Lawrence is a child prodigy. She is a strong, confident and self-determined woman. She knows exactly how to stage herself, is aware of her impact, and that’s probably what makes her such a great actress. The 27-year-old uses her body for acting without knowing any limits.

In her new film “Red Sparrow” she plays the role of Dominica Egorova, a ballerina, sex spy and loving daughter. Jennifer embodies everything with astonishing perfection. Being naked is a means to an end, and Lawrence is not familiar with false vanities.

“I don’t shake hands”

When I meet her for an interview in the British capital, she sits there like an ice princess. There is no handshake in greeting: “I don’t shake hands, I’m sorry,” she says in an interview with t-online.de. I might get an inch shorter, but tell myself it has nothing to do with me. There is little small talk with Jennifer. It may be because of the long day of interviews the actress has been through, but maybe it’s just something that would distract from what she’s saying. An unnecessary banter that she would rather do without. Beautiful and no less clever, she takes her time before answering questions, appears reflected and focused.

Do they interfere with the nude scenes?

One of the scenarios in the film is the training of Jennifer’s character. The ballerina is molded into a spy, has to undergo numerous sexual humiliations, and is seen naked quite often in the end product. I want to know if that bothers her. “No! Absolutely not. It’s an important part of the movie. It’s a very specific program that really existed. It’s imperative to the story. If I had a problem with that, I would have another actress making the film permit.”

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar for best actress. (Source: Rune Hellestad / UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance)









The men in the spy drama are mostly dressed, only Jennifer drops their covers. Against the background of the #MeToo debate, it is important for the blonde to clarify: “Everything I did in this film was consensual. I was always in control and I chose these scenes. That is what many women in Hollywood happened is very horrible and indescribable. And my role is also put in situations where it is sexually repressed, but it has to be absolutely clear that there is a difference to what concerns me. “

“I always developed the script just for you”

Because she embodies a prima ballerina, she trains hard. She does ballet every day for four months. Not only so that she can adopt a different posture, but also so that she understands the mental and physical discipline of a ballerina. There are no halves with Jennifer Lawrence. No wonder that her professional environment also enjoys working with her. Director Francis Lawrence reads the novel from “Red Sparrow” while filming the “Hunger Games” series, in which Jennifer plays the leading role. What must happen happens. He can’t help but imagine the American woman in his new film. “She’s a fantastic actress,” he told me in an interview. “I thought of her as soon as I read the book. I always developed the script just for her.”

Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons (from left) (Source: dpa)

Filming partner Matthias Schoenaerts is annoyed and enthusiastic at the same time: “She is obviously very talented, everyone said that, but that’s the way it is. She is focused, well prepared, devoted and wild. I like wild people,” he explains slightly wickedly t-online.de interview. And Joel Edgerton is also impressed: “She’s great, there was a certain chemistry on set, I just don’t know if she sees it that way,” he jokes.

It seems like Jennifer can impress everyone in her own special way. The Oscar winner is not one of the most sought-after actresses of our time for nothing, she has earned her reputation. You may even be forgiven for a handshake basket.