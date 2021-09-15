True love: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello with “The Christmas Song”

Unexpectedly, Shawn and Camila released a visualization of their own Christmas carol and created one of the cutest music videos of all time.

True love

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have known each other for countless years and never seem to have been in the right place at the right time to confess their feelings to each other. And while the former Fifth Harmony member was in public with her steadfast friends, the Canadian wrote down his thoughts in the form of lyrics, trying to show her how much he liked her. But Camila had never read between the lines, as Shawn explained in his Netflix documentary “In Wonder” and talked about the moment in which he opened her eyes.

For example, once they drove together in the car when his song was played on the radio. Mendes remembered the time like this: “And I said to her, ‘Yes, the song is about you. Everything is about you. All of these songs were about you. ‘ And she asked me what I could mean. So I replied to her: ‘Everyone is acting about you. Every song I’ve ever written. ‘ And she just said, ‘Oh my god!’ She had absolutely no idea. All the time. And I thought, well … I thought she knew. “

no offense but shawn mendes and camila cabello are prettier than you pic.twitter.com/ap0UdiKSxz – D claim the whole wonder album (@highermotive) November 17, 2020

At the end of the day, Shawn Mendes compared their actual feelings and their love for each other to the moon in the sky, which cannot be photographed properly with a simple iPhone.

“That just wouldn’t be fair. You know what I mean? And it is the same with us. “









find someone who looks at you the same way shawn mendes and camila cabello look at each other pic.twitter.com/ooIoMNaVgE – sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) November 19, 2020

Common Christmas song

In the meantime, Shawn and Camila not only published joint pictures on Instagram and Co., but also stand together in the recording studio, perform collaborations on stage and have decided to work together again at the end of 2020:

In keeping with the coming Christmas season, they want to get their fans in the right mood and dropped “The Christmas Song”. Your supporters were over the moon and at the beginning of the week they could look forward to a matching music video recorded in their own home.

Scenes of a campfire, a romantic dance under chains of lights, the decorating of the Christmas tree and moments from the recording studio, in which their golden retriever Tarzan was also at the start, can since then be viewed via YouTube. But what do your fans think of the visualization?

“My unrealistic expectations of relationships became even more unrealistic,” said one supporter in the comment section, while countless other accounts stated that “Shawn and Camila reminded them for 3 minutes and 14 seconds that they are single”.

If you too want to watch the incredibly beautiful music video for “The Christmas Song”, we have included the post here for you: