Sofía Vergara: Cancer is a “terrible” disease

TV favorite Sofía Vergara emphasized that she is not only campaigning for the fight against cancer because of her own history

Sofiá Vergara, 42, thinks that everyone should commit to the fight against cancer because it is such a dire disease.

The actress (“Modern Family”) visited last night [20. Oktober] held the Angel Ball at the Gabrielle’s Angel charity and talked about the difficult time in her life when she was diagnosed with cancer, when she was 28 years old. “I had thyroid cancer a few years ago, but it’s not the only one Reason, “said the native Colombian, explaining her commitment.” It’s such a terrible disease that we should all fight against anyway, even if we never had it. “









As a result of her illness, Sofía had her thyroid removed and she is now considered cured, but has to take medication to compensate for the hypothyroidism.

The mother of a 22-year-old son spoke about her illness before and said: “I have never used drugs or smoked. And I do not eat red meat. I felt absolutely healthy and suddenly they tell me, I have cancer? I was scared . I immediately thought of my child. “

The Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation was started by Grammy-nominated songwriter and philanthropist Denise Rich, 70, whose daughter Gabrielle died of cancer in 1996 at the age of 27.

Many stars supported the gala last night. Nicky, 31, and Paris Hilton, 33, were there, as were Kris Jenner (58, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) and Jamie Foxx (46, “Ray”). Who Sofía didn’t want to meet was her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb, 39, who also attended the gala. The two separated some time ago and Sofía Vergara is now with Joe Manganiello (37, “Spider-Man 3”).

CoverMedia