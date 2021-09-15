Selena Gomez fans abuse Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet

09/15/2021 5:26 pm

Selena Gomez might not be at the Met Gala on Monday, but she was still the topic of conversation, for no less reason than Justin Bieber and wife Hailey.

Selena Gomez did not appear at the Met Gala that year, but the singer’s fans were there for that – and made their presence very loud by shouting Selena’s name as Justin and Hailey walked the red carpet on Monday night and the two even verbally insulted.

Video goes viral

Bieber, who had an on-off relationship with Selena Gomez as a teenager, seemed to ignore the Selena chants and screams with his loved one. Meanwhile, a video of the appearance on YouTube has also gone viral.









Their first appearance as a married couple at the Met Gala

The 27-year-old “Stay” singer wore a black suit by “la masion Drew”, a nod to his streetwear label Drew House, while his wife had chosen a black dress with a plunging neckline by Saint Laurent. Incidentally, the two appeared for the first time as a married couple at the Met Gala.

Selena Gomez last attended the event in 2018; In 2017 she also appeared with her then boyfriend The Weeknd.

Selena fans were after Hailey

Fans of Bieber and Gomez’s relationship had a hard time accepting the breakup for a long time – apparently until today. Justin even had to stand up for both women during a live Instagram chat in December 2020 after a fan remarked, “We have to fucking bomb this. Jelena and Selena is just better than Hailey. Follow, please, leave us all after her. “