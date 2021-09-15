Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsSelena Gomez fans abuse Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet
News

Selena Gomez fans abuse Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet

By Arjun Sethi
0
59




Selena Gomez fans abuse Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Photo: imago / APress Selena Gomez, Photo: imago / PA Images

09/15/2021 5:26 pm

Selena Gomez might not be at the Met Gala on Monday, but she was still the topic of conversation, for no less reason than Justin Bieber and wife Hailey.

Selena Gomez did not appear at the Met Gala that year, but the singer’s fans were there for that – and made their presence very loud by shouting Selena’s name as Justin and Hailey walked the red carpet on Monday night and the two even verbally insulted.


Previous articleNetflix Plans: Reese Witherspoon Makes Two Comedies – Culture
Next article“Thor 4”: That’s how hard Chris Hemsworth trains in the video – News 2021
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv