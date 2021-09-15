Main page »Film + TV» Film + TV News »Reese Witherspoon praises Jennifer Aniston

September 15, 2021 – 9:00 a.m.

Reese Witherspoon is delighted with Jennifer Aniston’s timing.



The Oscar-winning actress stood in front of the camera with the 52-year-old for ‘The Morning Show’. When filming the flick, Reese noticed how perfectly Jen timed her comedic interludes. On People (The TV Show!) She said, “I have to say when we were doing our argument it was really hard not to laugh because we have to be mean to each other. We just love each other so much. She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She just gets every joke across perfectly. “









The fact that the two good friends can hang out together not only privately but also at work is particularly fortunate for Reese. She explains about the collaboration: “We had been looking for a project to collaborate with for years. When we came across it, it was perfect.” Jennifer recently revealed that she likes to be in front of the camera with her best friends. She explained, “It’s always fun to argue with Reese because she’s such a sweet sunshine that you don’t want to scream in her face. I usually have to laugh at some point.”

Source: BANG Media International

Share article:

More news on the topic