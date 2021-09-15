Orlando Bloom in the sea: Suddenly a dark shadow approaches

Orlando Bloom is paddling in the open sea – suddenly a dark shadow approaches him
For many people, it would be a nightmare come true. You are paddling in the open sea and suddenly you see a shadow in the water. It gets bigger and bigger until it’s clear: a shark is approaching. For Hollywood star Orlando Bloom on the other hand, such an encounter is a dream come true.
Published on his Instagram channel Orlando Bloom a video about a minute long. You can see the actor on a stand-up paddle board in the open sea. A long dark shadow moves below him.
Orlando Bloom paddles with a shark
But pop star Katy Perry’s husband doesn’t panic. He paddles on very calmly, observing the animal from his board. A remarkable sight filmed from the air by a drone.
—————-
This is Orlando Bloom:
- Orlando Bloom was born on January 13, 1977 in Canterbury, England
- His full name is Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom
- Orlando Bloom is married to pop star Katy Perry
- He previously had relationships with Kate Bosworth and supermodel Miranda Kerr
- The Englishman became world famous through the films ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’
—————–
After a few seconds, the shark – a great white man, by the way – seems to be no longer interested in the “Lord of the Rings” star, he swims away a little and finally dives.
For Orlando Bloom, the encounter with the mighty sea animal seems to have been a revelation. On Instagram he writes about the video: “When your fear becomes your friend.”
Orlando Bloom: “When Your Fear Becomes Your Friend”
The man who made the recordings also expresses himself under the video. Photographer and filmmaker Carlos G. aka “The Malibu Artist” writes: “That was a great day. You got a great look at a young great white shark. That’s great. Something that you will never forget. ”He should be right about that.
————–
Vanessa Mai: Sweet photo with HIM – it’s not her husband!
Sophia Thomalla leaves out underwear: “One of the best photos”
————-
Oliver Pocher, on the other hand, was not quite as calm as Orlando Bloom. What upset the comedian?