Orlando Bloom in the sea: Suddenly a dark shadow approaches

Orlando Bloom got up close and personal with a great white shark.

For many people, it would be a nightmare come true. You are paddling in the open sea and suddenly you see a shadow in the water. It gets bigger and bigger until it’s clear: a shark is approaching. For Hollywood star Orlando Bloom on the other hand, such an encounter is a dream come true.

Published on his Instagram channel Orlando Bloom a video about a minute long. You can see the actor on a stand-up paddle board in the open sea. A long dark shadow moves below him.









Orlando Bloom paddles with a shark

But pop star Katy Perry’s husband doesn’t panic. He paddles on very calmly, observing the animal from his board. A remarkable sight filmed from the air by a drone.

—————-

This is Orlando Bloom:

Orlando Bloom was born on January 13, 1977 in Canterbury, England

His full name is Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom

Orlando Bloom is married to pop star Katy Perry

He previously had relationships with Kate Bosworth and supermodel Miranda Kerr

The Englishman became world famous through the films ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’

—————–







After a few seconds, the shark – a great white man, by the way – seems to be no longer interested in the “Lord of the Rings” star, he swims away a little and finally dives.





For Orlando Bloom, the encounter with the mighty sea animal seems to have been a revelation. On Instagram he writes about the video: “When your fear becomes your friend.”

Orlando Bloom: “When Your Fear Becomes Your Friend”

The man who made the recordings also expresses himself under the video. Photographer and filmmaker Carlos G. aka “The Malibu Artist” writes: “That was a great day. You got a great look at a young great white shark. That’s great. Something that you will never forget. ”He should be right about that.

————–

Oliver Pocher, on the other hand, was not quite as calm as Orlando Bloom. What upset the comedian?



