Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald died at the age of 61 after suffering from cancer. He starred in Saturday Night Live and also appeared in series such as The Middle and The Orville.

Norm Macdonald died at the age of 61. He succumbed to cancer that he kept private. He has been fighting the disease for almost ten years. In the USA he was mainly known as the anchor of the “Weekend updates“In the sketch comedy institution”Saturday Night Live“, Where it was seen from 1993 to 1998. There he also played Burt Reynolds, who was a nemesis for Will Ferrell’s version of Alex Trebek in “Celebrity Jeopardy!“Was. In the series he could have been seen as Blob Yaphit in The Orville, but he was also involved in a recurring guest role as Rusty Heck in The Middle. Macdonald took part in the casting show “Star Search“Part in 1990. He was also part of the Roseanne writing team during the 1992-93 TV season. For Netflix he has the talk show “Norm Macdonald Has a Show“Moderated.









In the cinema he appeared in “Dirty work“, As well as in the Adam Sandler films”Billy Madison“,”Grown ups“,”Jack and Jill” and “The Ridiculous 6“. He was also a popular guest in US late night shows, so he appeared 24 times in “The Late Show With David Letterman“And 25 times in formats by and with Conan O’Brien. Both late night greats posted grief tweets about his filing.

Production partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said about his private fight Deadline: “He was very proud of his comedy. He never wanted his diagnosis to affect his audience or loved ones in any way. Norm was a pure comedy genius. He once wrote that a gag should catch someone by surprise, he should never curry favor. He’s never curious about it. Norm will be terribly missed.“

A spokesman from SNL made the following statement: “Today is a sad day. Everyone here at SNL mourns the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most influential comic voices of any generation. There are many things we will miss from the norm – from his non-deviating integrity to his generosity to his constant ability to surprise. But most importantly, he just knows very funny. Nobody was as funny as Norm.“