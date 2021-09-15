Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian

By Arjun Sethi
  • At the VMAs, Megan Fox was the eye-catcher on the red carpet
  • It was also hot backstage for her and Kourtney Kardashian
  • Photos of this have now emerged

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox: Hot double date at the VMAs

Lately, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been seen together again and again. So they ended the evening after the VMAs together. They were diligently photographed in the toilet.

Photographer Kyle Houck shares a sexy photo of the two couples on his Instagram account. On the left the “Keeping up With The Kardashians” star can be seen with his friend Travis and on the right Megan with the rocker Machine Gun Kelly. Both couples show up in hot French kisses.

Actress Megan Fox (35) attracted all the cameras and glances on the red carpet with her see-through dress. With her wet hair look, she looked like a sexy mermaid. With the touch of nothing, she showed herself on the red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian (42), on the other hand, opted for a short black leather dress. After the show, Megan posted a sexy photo of the two of them from the bathroom. The two apparently get along great and there is a special reason for that.




So they announced their rocker friends together on the show, or as they called it, their “Future baby daddies“. The partners of the two famous women are music partners and not strangers: the musicians Machine Gun Kelly (31) and Travis Barker (45) even won the award for the best alternative video at the show. Not only do they get along great professionally, they have also been friends for several years. They recently even got a friendship tattoo.

