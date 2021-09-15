Machine Gun Kelly on Megan Fox: First Time In Love – Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly is in love for the first time Photo: DFree / Shutterstock





Machine Gun Kelly revealed on a TV show that he was in love for the first time – it happened the first time he saw Megan Fox.

US rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30, “Tickets to My Downfall”) spoke on Wednesday of his love for US actress Megan Fox (34, “Transformers”) on the “Howard Stern Show” for the first time. “I didn’t know what [Liebe] is until we both have eye contact. Then I thought: ‘Whoa’, “said Kelly, who was originally called Colson Baker. He fell in love for the first time, the musician emphasizes several times.” I was definitely not ready to believe that this could ever happen. “It was for both have been “love at first sight”.









They met on the set of their upcoming film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. The only downside to their relationship is the constant media attention: “My house is not guarded. […] Everyone knows where my house is. […] Then there was this strange moment when I was somehow living my life super normal and the next day there were paparazzi in front of my house all of a sudden. “

New love confirmed in July

Brian Austin Green, 47, and Megan Fox had been an on-off couple since 2004. In June 2010 they celebrated their wedding. Shortly before the age of ten, they announced their separation in May of this year. Their three sons were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He brought another son (born in 2002) into the marriage. In late July 2020, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their relationship.





