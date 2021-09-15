Kylie Jenner Pregnant Again: Was Kendall the Motivation?

Kylie Jenner (24) can look forward to offspring soon! A few days ago, the Keeping up with the Kardashians face announced in an emotional video that she and rapper Travis Scott (29) would become parents again. So far, the two have kept further information to themselves – but of course their supporters speculate diligently about further details. Allegedly, there is even a specific reason for the model’s pregnancy: Kylie should wish for a similar age difference for her kids as for herself and her sister Kendall Jenner (25)!

An insider revealed that Us Weekly. The 24-year-old and the musician have been working on their desire to have children for around a year so that their daughter Stormi Webster (3) can also grow up with a playmate. “Kylie really wanted her siblings to be the same age because they were each other Kendall feels so close and that too for Stormi would like to”believed to know the source. The two-time parents should be all the more pleased that the influencer is now pregnant again.

In other respects, too, many assumptions are currently circulating Kylies Offspring: The American is said to have even revealed the gender of her unborn child. Last August she had a picture of her daughter Instagram posted. Underneath, the brunette made it clear that Stormi be her dearest girl. Many followers were sure after this post: The model must expect a son! “She’s your favorite girl because you’re going to have a boy now?”, wrote only one of many users.









Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner at an event in New York, September 2021

Kylie Jenner, model

