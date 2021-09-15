Kevin Feige, according to Ben Affleck, greatest producer of all time

When it comes to the numbers, no one can deny Kevin Feige with that Marvel Cinematic Universe created the most successful film franchise in history. Overall, since the first “Iron man“Strip grossed more than $ 22 billion at the global box office in 2008. A total of 23 films have been made so far. The final culmination came in the summer of 2019 when “Avengers: Endgame“With 2.8 billion dollars the”eternal“Box office record of”Avatar: Departure for Pandora” broke. All thanks to Feige and his vision of a superhero universe.

Actor Ben Affleck is under contract with Marvel competitor DC and was in “Justice League“Seen as Batman. Nevertheless, he has great respect for Feige’s performance, whom he already knew when he was still completely unknown. In fact, the two met while filming “Daredevil“Know in the early 2000s. The Fox film with Affleck as a blind superhero is considered a flop today, but Feige already had his fingers in the game as an associate producer.

In the THR podcast, Affleck now remembers his first contact with – as he says – “greatest, most successful producer who has ever lived” return. “He’s the only person in the world I would believe 100 percent if he told me, ‘I know what the audience wants. We do it like this.’ This f *** he knows what people want like no one else – he’s a genius. He’s like a masterful ringmaster. He knows exactly how to wink at the audience, when and how to play with their emotions, where the visual effects belong, how many jokes fit in and what the tone should be. Nobody before him knew whether to stick with the pajamas or take it more seriously.“









Affleck self-critically admitted that “Daredevil“Didn’t turn out to be a good film. And the fact that not even a “genius“How Feige was able to save him says a lot – although as a small producer he didn’t have much influence back then either.

Affleck knows what he’s talking about because he also knows the work behind the camera. The historical drama “Argo“, His third directorial work for a feature film at the time, won an Oscar in 2013 in the supreme discipline. In 1998 Affleck already received an Academy Award for his participation in the original script of “Good will hunting“. As an actor, he has not yet won the most important film award in America, but his brother Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea“).

Despite the great hymns of praise that Ben Affleck has now given to Kevin Feige – who, by the way, is currently also working on his first “Starwars“- Stripe works – sang, you shouldn’t read too much into the matter. It is unlikely that Affleck will be hiring at Marvel. Especially since he has had a lot of good things to say about his DC boss Zack Synder in the past. Soon, of course, the miniseries Zack Snyder’s Justice League will appear on HBO Max …