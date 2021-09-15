Home »Film + TV» Film + TV News »Jack Nicholson: His sister is actually his mother

11/22/2017 – 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles – Jack Nicholson has a family secret.

At seventeen, he followed his older sister June to Los Angeles to become an actor. It was only at the age of 37 – when his sister and mother had already died – that the actor finally learned the unbelievable: June was not his sister, but his mother. As part of a report in 1974, Jack Nicholson received a call from a journalist from “Time Magazine”: The latter had discovered the secret and confronted the actor with his research. However, at the time, he hadn’t even known about it and was completely perplexed. The reason: So that his actual mother did not have to give up dancing and acting, Jack’s grandmother offered to raise the child for her. In the interview, Nicholson said: “By the time I found out who my mother was, I was already mentally stable. If I felt anything, it was gratitude.”









Jack Nicholson has five children of his own. However, they know who their father is.

