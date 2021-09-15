IRW-News: TRU Precious Metals Corp .: TRU Precious Metals reports further drilling results from the Twilite gold project and is preparing for drilling in the Golden Rose project

IRW PRESS: TRU Precious Metals Corp .: TRU Precious Metals reports further drilling results from the Twilite gold project and is preparing for drilling in the Golden Rose project









Fredericton, New Brunswick – September 15, 2021 – TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU; OTCQB: TRUIF; FWB: 706) (TRU or the Company) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 12-hole Phase I diamond drill program on its wholly-owned Twilite gold project in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (Twilite Gold ) to announce. The Company is also reporting on drill preparation progress at its flagship Golden Rose (Golden Rose) project, also located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt along the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake Shear Zone, which is host to numerous deposits.

Key results from the latest batch of drill results from Twilite Gold (Tables 1 and 2) include:

– 6.00 meters (m) of 1.06 grams of gold per ton (g / t Au) in drill hole TL-21-18,

– 3.00 m at 0.85 g / t Au in hole TL-21-20,

– Robust quartz breccia system housed in a shear zone remains open in all directions along strike.

Barry Greene, VP of Property Development and a Director of TRU, states, “The strength of the alteration, brecciation and mineralization will remain intact as the gold system continues to the southeast. As usual, structural complexities play a role in the gold distribution as the gold zone extends deeper than expected. We will do our best to determine if this is an offset or part of a separate zone.

Table 1. Main analytical results, uncut

Borehole from (m) to (m) sectionAu (g / tZone

-No. t)

(m)

TL21-18 * 191.00 197.00 6.00 1.06 cont

Knox

TL21-20 97.32 98.00 0.68 0.33

And 225.00 228.00 3.00 0.85

And 299.00 301.00 2.00 0.53

* Results are based on

Partial application from a

Fault zone

.

Figure 1 – Plan view of the drilling at Twilite Gold

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2021/61493/TRU-Precious_150921_DePRcom.001.png

Figure 2 – Cross-section of the drill holes at Twilite Gold

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2021/61493/TRU-Precious_150921_DePRcom.002.png

Table 2. Details of the location of drill holes TL-21-18 through TL-21-21

BoreholeAzimuth (InclinationLength (mUTM E UTM N

-No. °) (°))

TL21-18 239.9 -65.9 224 589850 5408773

TL21-19 * 241.0 -46.8 47 589914 5408700

TL21-20 238.4 -66.0 362 589936 5408680

TL21-21 * 237.6 -46.4 122 589936 5408680

* got worse due to

Soil conditions prematurely

canceled.

Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO of TRU added, “ We are very pleased that the results of our recently completed first drill program are still showing gold mineralization and look forward to the remaining results which will guide future drilling at Twilite Gold will. But I’m even more looking forward to our upcoming 5,000 meter diamond drilling program at our flagship Golden Rose project. Now that the permits are in place, we will be able to start drilling soon. Our team has been busy preparing for this over the past four months. Golden Rose represents a unique opportunity for TRU for a number of reasons, including being well located both geologically and geographically, between two neighbors with significant known gold deposits.

Drilling preparations at Golden Rose

The drilling permits for Golden Rose have now been received and the contract for a planned 5,000 meter diamond drilling campaign has been awarded to Logan Drilling Limited. The drilling is to be initiated in early to mid-October. The company works closely with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. in planning and identifying target areas for this drill program.

TRU’s primary goals for the drill program are to (1) gain a better understanding of the known mineralization there by infill drilling the South Woods Lake Gold Zone, and (2) exploratory drilling on the recently optioned King George IV Claim To make discovery after the company discovered visible grains of gold there this summer, as announced on July 14, 2021.

As a further preparatory step, the company recently completed a magnetic gradiometer in-flight survey of 1,568 mile (s) over selected portions of Golden Rose, including the King George IV claims. The company is also preparing to conduct an IP / resistivity measurement on these claims.

Quality assurance and control (Quality Assurance / Quality Control QA / QC) of the drilling work

All NQ cores are sampled, cut with core saws and split by company personnel and packed in bags with unique sample labels for identification. These bags are sealed with a security label and then transported directly to the laboratory by TRU staff. All rock samples are taken from Eastern Analytical Ltd. (Eastern Analytical), 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory accredited to ISO / IEC 17025 and independent of TRU. Eastern Analytical pulverizes 1000 grams of each sample to 95%

Qualified expert

Barry Greene, P.Geo. (NL), is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents and specifications in this news release. Mr. Greene is a director and officer of the company and holds securities in the company.









About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU has assembled a portfolio of 5 gold exploration properties in the highly prospective gold belt of central Newfoundland. The Company has an option from a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation to acquire 100% of the Golden Rose Project, which is located along the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake depository shear zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite gold project along the same shear zone and 3 early stage properties including two near New Found Gold Corp.’s high grade Queensway project. TRU’s common stock trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TRU, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol TRUIF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 706.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (Resurgent), a commercial bank that provides venture capital market and equity finance advisory services. Resurgent works with promising public or private small capitalization companies (micro caps) that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges. More information about Resurgent and its portfolio companies is available on Resurgent’s website: https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/.

For more information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder, President & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Tel: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

thanksgiving

TRU would like to thank the Newfoundland and Labrador Government for providing financial support to the Twilite Gold Project through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program. TRU has approved funding for part of its exploration activities in 2021 on the Twilite gold project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The TSX-V and its regulatory bodies (referred to as the Regulation Services Provider in the TSX-V Articles of Association) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the exploration and drilling program on the Twilite Gold Project and the Golden Rose Project. These statements are based on numerous assumptions about the Twilite Gold Project and the Golden Rose Project and the Company’s exploration and drilling plans that management believes to be reasonable under the circumstances and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to limited to: that mineralization on adjacent and / or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Twilite Gold Project and / or the Golden Rose Project; the exploration potential of the Twilite Gold Project and / or the Golden Rose Project and the nature and type of mineralization on such properties; the risks associated with mineral exploration activities; operational difficulties in connection with drilling; the volatility of precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the company’s continuous disclosure documents. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Investors and others should consider the above factors carefully and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation is included for better understanding. The German version can be shortened or summarized. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, appropriateness or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the message does not constitute a buy or sell recommendation! Please note the original English report on www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ or on the company website!

The original English report can be found under the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=61493

The translated message can be found under the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=61493&tr=1

