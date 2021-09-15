Interim injunction obtained: Katy Perry is struggling with stalkers – Panorama

Katy Perry is afraid for her family: She is molested by a suspected stalker. Photo: MYE24UK / Shutterstock.com







Katy Perry is currently at home a lot with her baby. There, her security service arrested a suspected stalker and handed him over to the police.

US star Katy Perry (35) is harassed by a stalker. In the meantime, the singer has been able to enforce an injunction against the alleged intruder. According to court records, a 38-year-old man tried to enter Perry’s Los Angeles property in early September, the news platform TMZ reports.









Save Katy Perry’s album “Smile” here.

First Twitter, then your property

The man is said to have been posting numerous messages on Twitter for months in which he threatened Katy Perry, her partner Orlando Bloom (43) and his ex-wife and mother of his son, model Miranda Kerr (37), with violence. Earlier this month, the stalker climbed onto the fence on Perry’s property and refused to leave it. The security service then took the alleged homeless man into custody and handed him over to the police.

Perry testified that she felt threatened by the man: “I don’t know him. He is a complete stranger who has gained access to my property, stalkes me and worries my family.” The singer lives with Bloom, her newborn daughter Daisy and at times with Bloom’s nine-year-old son Flynn.





}}}); }});