Wednesday, September 15, 2021
George Clooney meets a doppelganger – Panorama

By Sonia Gupta
Hollywood star George Clooney
(Photo: Willy Sanjuan / dpa)

George Clooney, 59, US actor, stands next to him. In Ipswich, Massachusetts, where he was filming, he discovered a life-size cardboard version of himself in a liquor store promoting his tequila brand. He immediately stood next to his cardboard double for a photo and sparked storms of enthusiasm among the staff. “He’s such an incredibly nice guy,” quoted it People-Magazine the shop owner Leah Smith.

Moderator Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim
(Photo: Henning Kaiser / dpa)

Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim, 33, science journalist, goes on talk shows to take away people’s seats. “In case of doubt, I would rather sit there than someone else who uses the large range for some nonsense,” said the chemist to the TV industry service DWDL. “The best we are to be science mediators everywhere. Best of all, we are also an epidemic.” She associates talk shows with a “love-hate relationship”: At the most important moment, when you start a constructive argument, coitus interruptus comes.




Dwayne Johnson
(Photo: Richard Shotwell / AP)

Dwayne Johnson, 48, The Rock, considers himself only partially presidential. “I’m not sure if our founding fathers would have wished for a 1.92 meter tall, bald, tattooed, tequila-drinking, pickup-driving, belt-bag-carrying man with Afro-Canadian and Samoan roots in their club,” wrote the US actor and former wrestlers on Twitter. Previously, in a survey by the Piplsay platform, 46 percent of those surveyed said they would like Johnson to be US President. If he were to ever achieve this office, he continued, “I would be honored to serve the people.”

Janet Jackson finds motherhood tough
(Photo: Evan Agostini / dpa)

Janet Jackson, 54, US singer, relies on the cleaning effect of mucking out. She agreed to auction more than 1,000 items from her four-decade career, announced the celebrity auction house Julien’s. Objects would include furniture, jewelry, several stage and music video outfits, and the dress Jackson wore to her secret wedding to dancer René Elizondo Jr. in 1991. “Janet has never done anything like this before,” said Martin Nolan, the auction house director, the Observer, she always hoarded everything. Putting together the auction was now “an incredibly cathartic project” for her. The auction starts on May 14th and is scheduled to last three days.

Reese Witherspoon
(Photo: Ian West / dpa)

Reese Witherspoon, 45, US actress, feels cramped. “I seriously thought I had appendicitis, but then I realized: I wear trousers with a waistband,” she wrote on Twitter – a feeling that many people are likely to know who are doing something for the first time after months at home in slumbering fashion Dress properly.


