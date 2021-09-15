Dwayne Johnson fuels rumors: President “The Rock”? – Politics abroad

This Twitter announcement should not be a joy for everyone …

Ex-wrestler and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson (48, “Jumanji”, “Fasts & Furious”, “San Andreas”) fueled rumors on social media about his possible attempt at the White House in the 2024 elections.

In a tweet that should be to the taste of millions of Republicans, The Rock wrote about his possible presidential candidacy: “I’m not sure if our founding fathers ever imagined a 1.96 meter tall, bald, tattooed man , half black, half Samoan tequila drinker who drives a pickup and carries a belt bag, joins her club. “

Then the popular actor added bluntly, “But if it ever happens, I would be honored to serve the people.”

“The Rock” posted the tweet in response to a survey that found that among 30,000 Americans, almost half (46 percent) were willing to talk about a man nicknamed “The Rock” as next US Commander-in-Chief.

In fact, Johnson has been flirting with a political career since Donald Trump (74) moved into the White House in January 2017. Last February, in an interview with USA Today, he said: “I would consider running for president if people wanted to.”

Donald Trump on January 20 when he left the White House. If he wants to return to the US powerhouse in 2024, he may have to go into the ring with ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson in the Republican primaryPhoto: Alex Brandon / AP



The Republican Party might well be interested. Because after Donald Trump’s defeat by the Democrat Joe Biden (78) last November, no suitable candidate (apart from Trump himself) has imposed itself on their ranks. A charismatic and famous man like Johnson, who is admired by many conservative Americans, would come in at just the right time.









Johnson supported Joe Biden in the previous election, but he’s actually a registered Republican. He only spoke out in favor of the Democrat because he wanted to prevent Donald Trump from being held for another four years.





Will she have to face Dwayne Johnson in the 2024 White House battle? Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto: Andrew Harnik / AP



On the other hand, there is a lot to be said for Johnson: Almost all Americans know him. He is telegenic and feels comfortable in front of the camera. He belongs to a minority and is still respected by the white, conservative US population. In other words, he could unite deeply divided Americans like no other.

And he’s got a lot of money (his fortune is estimated at $ 400 million), so he could start his campaign out of his own pocket for now.

As with Donald Trump in 2016, it doesn’t bother the fact that he has never held a political office.