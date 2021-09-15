Cardano founder sees cryptocurrencies as an important pillar for Afghanistan by CoinTelegraph



Cardano founder sees cryptocurrencies as an important pillar for Afghanistan



-Founder Charles Hoskinson is convinced that cryptocurrencies will play an “important role” for the local population after the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

As Hoskinson, who was also involved in founding Cardano before founding Cardano, explains in an interview with CNBC, he assumes that “cryptocurrencies will play an important role in Afghanistan in the fight against the Taliban”.

According to this, the technology could particularly help the people of the country with the protection of personal financial data:

