Cameron Diaz: No more acting

According to various sources, Cameron Diaz is no longer interested in her acting career and prefers to enjoy her family happiness with husband Benji Madden – this has now also been confirmed by a good Hollywood friend

Cameron Diaz, 45, is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, with blockbusters like “Charlie’s Angels”, “In My Sister’s Life” or “Love Doesn’t Need Holidays”, she enthused her fans every time. But the Hollywood beauty should have had enough of acting and prefer to concentrate on her family life.

Cameron Diaz has no interest in new films



According to reports, the 45-year-old is said to have withdrawn increasingly with her husband Benji Madden, 39, in order to be able to enjoy her love happiness to the fullest. A close friend of the actress, Selma Blair, 35, is said to have revealed, according to the Daily Mail, that Diaz has admitted to being “done” with the film industry and having no plans to go back to the big screen.

Selma Blair confirms Cameron’s Hollywood exit



Speaking at the Vanity Fair party for this year’s Oscars in Los Angeles, Blair, who co-starred with Cameron Diaz in the 2002 film Super Cute and Super Sexy, said, “I had lunch with Cameron the other day, we’re on Thought the movie. I would have liked to have done a sequel, but Cameron has retired from acting, she’s pretty much ‘I’m done’. ” But she could understand her friend anyway: “I mean, she doesn’t have to make films anymore, she has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it takes to bring her back.”









She enjoys spending time with husband Benji



Cameron Diaz has taken a break from the movie business since “Annie” was released in 2014. A source told Daily Star Sunday: “Cameron is constantly inundated with scripts trying to get her out of retirement, but she’s just not interested. She’s happy, in love and wants the best of her freedom and Make free time. “

In 2014 Diaz met and loved her husband. Just seven months later, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actress’ home in Beverly Hills. “Cameron doesn’t want to work,” a source told US Weekly. “She enjoys being at home as a housewife and she loves nothing more than knowing that she will soon be a mother.” Hopefully we will be surprised with a pregnancy confirmation from Cameron Diaz really soon.





