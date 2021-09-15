Wednesday, September 15, 2021
News

Attack attempt on Ethereum fails by CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
Solana and Arbitrum offline due to disruptions: Attack attempt on Ethereum fails

Up-and-coming Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL) has plummeted 15 percent in the past 24 hours after a denial of service outage.

On Tuesday, the Twitter account Solana Status reported that the mainnet beta version of Solana had been unstable for 45 minutes.

Six hours after the incident was announced, Solana Status stated that a sharp increase in the transaction load to 400,000 transactions per second overloaded the network and caused a so-called denial-of-service, which in turn caused the network to fork.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
