Attack attempt on Ethereum fails by CoinTelegraph

Solana and Arbitrum offline due to disruptions: Attack attempt on Ethereum fails
Up-and-coming Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL) has plummeted 15 percent in the past 24 hours after a denial of service outage.
On Tuesday, the Twitter account Solana Status reported that the mainnet beta version of Solana had been unstable for 45 minutes.
Six hours after the incident was announced, Solana Status stated that a sharp increase in the transaction load to 400,000 transactions per second overloaded the network and caused a so-called denial-of-service, which in turn caused the network to fork.
