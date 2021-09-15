▷ From today on Sky and Sky Ticket: The thriller “The Little Things” with Denzel Washington

Sky Germany

Unterföhring (ots)

Another brand new top film strengthens the Sky Cinema offer

The thriller “The Little Things” with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto from August 12th

After “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” the next new highlight from Warner Bros on Sky

The thriller with Sky Q and also with the Sky Ticket streaming service is available on demand

August 12, 2021 – Another brand new film highlight exclusively for all Sky Cinema customers: After the international super hit “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the two-time Oscar-winning drama “Judas and the Black Messiah”, the thriller “The Little Things” with Denzel starts today Washington at Sky. The film runs with the Sky Cinema subscription at no additional cost and can be viewed at any time with Sky Q in brilliant UHD quality and streamed with Sky Ticket.

About “The Little Things”:









Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington), the deputy sheriff of Kern County, was supposed to be checking some evidence on a routine mission in Los Angeles. Instead, he is embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. The LA Sheriff’s Department Senior Investigator, Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), is impressed by Dke’s instincts for the police and – unofficially – enlists his help. But while the two cops track down the killer, more and more secrets from Dee’s past come to light – secrets so disturbing that they could threaten more than just Baxter’s case. And then the two meet a mysterious loner (Jared Leto).

Facts:

OT: The Little Things, Director: John Lee Hancock Script: John Lee Hancock Length: 124 min Actors: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, Natalie Morales, Chris Bauer, Michael Hyatt, Terry Kinney, Isabel Arraiza

Via Sky Germany

Sky Deutschland is one of the leading entertainment providers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The program offer consists of the best live sports, exclusive series, the latest films, diverse children’s programs, exciting documentaries and entertaining shows – many of them Sky Originals. In addition to the free-to-air channel Sky Sport News, viewers can watch the program at home and on the go via Sky Q and Sky Ticket. The entertainment platform Sky Q offers everything from a single source: Sky and free TV channels, thousands of films and series on demand, media libraries and many other apps. With Sky Ticket, customers can stream series, films and live sports flexibly in terms of location and time, as well as on a monthly cancelable basis. Sky Deutschland, headquartered in Unterföhring near Munich, is part of the Comcast Group and belongs to Europe’s leading media and entertainment group Sky.

Contact for photo material:

Patricia Navarijo Gomez

Bilder.Presse@sky.de

Photo web: https://medien.sky.de

Original content from: Sky Deutschland, transmitted by news aktuell