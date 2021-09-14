Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021

SERIES September 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has put together the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This is how you can find the best of Tuesday’s television program.

“The Chancellery” – 8:15 pm in the first



A new episode of the lawyer series “Die Kanzlei” is running on ARD today. In it, attorney Markus Gellert (Herbert Knaup) tackles two cases despite the summer flu and fever. At one point he represents the carpenter Harald Vollmer, who is confined to a wheelchair after taking a dangerous antibiotic and is suing his doctor. His other client is the plumber Hannes Bove, who was not properly paid by his client.

“Daughter-in-law wanted” – 8:15 pm on RTL



RTL is showing a new episode of the documentary soap “Wanted in law” tonight. In it lonely singles are looking for great love and hope to be able to find them with the help of presenter Vera Int-Veen. To do this, the men invite women to their home who have previously expressed interest in them by letter and spend several days with them. When deciding on one of them, the mothers of the singles also have a say.

“How Fake Is Your Love?” – 8:15 p.m. at ProSieben



Today on ProSieben there is the reality show “How Fake Is Your Love?” to see. This is moderated by Annemarie and Wayne Carpendale and shows eight couples who are moving into a finca on Mallorca. There their love is to be put to the test. The special thing about the show: Several couples are really not together at all and just pretend their love for the other. Can one of the fake couples be crowned the “perfect couple” in the end, or will the real couples win?









“Bitches of conscience – The meat experiment” – 8:15 pm at Vox



At Vox you will experience the TV experiment “GewissensBISSE – The Meat Experiment” tonight. Famous meat lovers like Joey Kelly, soccer player Dennis Diekmeier and actor Hardy Krüger jr take care of it. for several weeks around different animals. In the end they have to decide whether they prefer to have the animal slaughtered or whether it should be spared and the participants now live a vegetarian diet.

“Planet of the Apes: Revolution” – 8:15 pm on Kabel eins



Today Kabel Eins is showing the sci-fi film “Planet of the Apes: Revolution”. This takes place ten years after the ALZ-113 virus outbreak, which killed almost all of humanity. The virus didn’t bother the monkeys, so the chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis) can live peacefully with his colony near San Francisco. Soon he encounters human survivors who want to establish a colony near him. Although these are peaceably minded, Caesar still has to reckon with enemies.

“Van Helsing” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Best Of



You can see the fantasy adventure “Van Helsing” today at Sky Cinema Best Of. In the film, the monster hunter Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) travels to Transylvania to fight the evil Count Dracula (Richard Roxburgh). This is considered invincible and has many people on the conscience. Young Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale) helps Van Helsing find the Count who wiped out her entire family.

“Logan Lucky” on Amazon Prime Video



Amazon Prime Video started offering the crime comedy “Logan Lucky”, which is about the brothers Clyde (Adam Driver) and Jimmy (Channing Tatum). They are not particularly lucky in life. While Jimmy has to switch from one job to the next, Clyde is bullied about his prosthetic arm in his bar. The two finally want to be able to forget their money worries. So they plan a robbery with their sister Millie (Riley Keough) and bank robber Joe (Daniel Craig).

