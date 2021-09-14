Will Smith’s Mega Motorhome is a villa with a cinema

It is normal for great actors to spend several months a year away from family and home making films or TV series. This type of job requires constant travel around the world, and life in hotels or accommodations on location can be quite tiring.

That’s why Anderson Mobile Estates, an American manufacturer of bespoke luxury motorhomes, has developed a vehicle called “The Heat”. This motorhome was bought by famous Hollywood actor Will Smith, who saw it in its original version and then decided to remodel it to suit his own tastes and needs.

The RV in question was the first to be built by the Anderson family and was initially nicknamed “The Studio” which was later renamed “The Heat” after it was purchased and remodeled by Will Smith. It is a huge, two-story vehicle with 22 wheels, which at the time of its presentation represented the epitome of elegance and luxury.

If you look at the giant today, you can certainly feel the ravages of time in some details, but with its price of 2.5 million dollars (2,114,000 euros at today’s exchange rate) it is still one of the most impressive and expensive mobile homes ever were built.

Will Smith reportedly still owns The Heat, a vehicle that the Philadelphia-born actor rents out when he’s not in use later this year for $ 9,000 a week. .

As the designer Mackenzie Anderson explains in the video dedicated to this vehicle, the motorhome has been equipped with a solution that allows the upper floor to be raised by more than a meter using an eight-piston lifting system.









This created space for a cinema room with a 100-inch screen that can accommodate up to 30 people and can also be used as an office.

Downstairs is the kitchen and dining room, which also houses a professional makeup area and, according to recent photos by The Heat, a tiny office, and a second living room that Smith uses as a cloakroom.

The $ 25,000 (21,200 euros at today’s exchange rate) bathroom takes up the entire width of the motorhome and is equipped with a sauna shower and a separate toilet, the specialty of which is the glass door, which becomes opaque at the push of a button.

Another distinguishing feature of this extraordinary motorhome is the doors, which are all fully automatic and emit a Star Trek-style sound when opened and closed.

After purchasing and handing over The Heat in the early 2000s, Will Smith used the house to live in while making some of his most successful films including Ali, Men in Black III, and The Pursuit of Happiness.

Source: Anderson Mobile Estates