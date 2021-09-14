Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsVin Diesel: Paul Walker was with him on his birthday
News

Vin Diesel: Paul Walker was with him on his birthday

By Sonia Gupta
0
50




Vin Diesel
Paul Walker was with him on his birthday

Vin Diesel remembers his late friend Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel remembers his late friend Paul Walker.

© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Paul Walker would have celebrated his 48th birthday on September 12th. His longtime friend Vin Diesel congratulated him on Instagram.

US actor Paul Walker (1973-2013), who died in an accident almost eight years ago, would have celebrated his 48th birthday on September 12. With a little delay, his long-time friend Vin Diesel (54) congratulated on Instagram. Apparently he couldn’t report earlier.




“I have so much to tell you …”

Diesel wrote about a picture of the two “Fast & Furious” stars: “I have so much to tell you …” Normally he would tell Walker that his friend would definitely not believe him how he spent his birthday, but since everything turned out well, “I know that you were with me in spirit. I miss you. Always.” What exactly happened is unclear. On Sunday, Diesel posted a short clip from Monza, where he attended the Formula 1 race.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow (22) had previously congratulated her late father. “Happy birthday, papi. I love you,” she wrote about a picture from her childhood, in which she beams into the camera next to the actor. In June Diesel hinted that Meadow would appear in the next “Fast & Furious” movie.

CodeList

#Subjects



Previous articleThis is what Jennifer Lawrence really has to do with Chris Pratt’s divorce
Next articleFilm and series plans delight fans
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv