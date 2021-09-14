Vin Diesel: Paul Walker was with him on his birthday

Paul Walker would have celebrated his 48th birthday on September 12th. His longtime friend Vin Diesel congratulated him on Instagram.

US actor Paul Walker (1973-2013), who died in an accident almost eight years ago, would have celebrated his 48th birthday on September 12. With a little delay, his long-time friend Vin Diesel (54) congratulated on Instagram. Apparently he couldn’t report earlier.









“I have so much to tell you …”



Diesel wrote about a picture of the two “Fast & Furious” stars: “I have so much to tell you …” Normally he would tell Walker that his friend would definitely not believe him how he spent his birthday, but since everything turned out well, “I know that you were with me in spirit. I miss you. Always.” What exactly happened is unclear. On Sunday, Diesel posted a short clip from Monza, where he attended the Formula 1 race.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow (22) had previously congratulated her late father. “Happy birthday, papi. I love you,” she wrote about a picture from her childhood, in which she beams into the camera next to the actor. In June Diesel hinted that Meadow would appear in the next “Fast & Furious” movie.

