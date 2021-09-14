Vin Diesel on the ‘Fast & Furious 9’ rumors

Diesel said in an interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’: “No spoilers will be revealed here. I will say that Justin is one of those filmmakers who think outside the box. I would trust him to do anything and he will play with everything that is possible and can be involved in the action. ” In the new flick, John Cena will act as Dominic’s brother Jakob Toretto, who is a master thief and hit man. Bloodshot star Vin added, “Family is at the heart of the Fast & Furious franchise and how you explore it determines how interesting the films get. One of the enticing aspects of the Fast franchise is that this backstory, which we were introduced to 20 years ago and which always wears the cloak of obscurity. “