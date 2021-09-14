Vegan food: Kim Kardashian’s cook reveals TV star’s meals

US reality star Kim Kardashian wants to divorce her husband, rapper Kanye West. According to media reports, the separation was “amicable”; the two want to share custody of their four children.

Los Angeles. What happens to someone like Kim Kardashian on the plate? This secret is now being revealed by the 40-year-old’s private chef. Marina Cunningham recently posted dishes on the “ChefMarinaLa” Instagram account that were prepared for none other than the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star.





Smoothies and juices for breakfast, tostadas for lunch and a taco salad for dinner – according to the private chef’s Instagram account, this could be a typical day at the Kardashian house. All meals have one thing in common: They are strict vegan. The ex-partner of rapper Kanye West has a plant-based diet, so she does without animal products. That means in plain language: no meat, no fish, no eggs, no conventional milk.









Vegan food: this is how Kim Kardashian eats

Cunningham’s Instagram account has a little over 1,100 followers (as of March 3, 10 a.m.). The more recent posts in particular seem to depict Kardashian’s meals – not all posts show plant-based dishes. If you want to find out more about the diet of the mother of four, you will also find what you are looking for on Poosh.com. The website belongs to Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In addition to a smoothie bowl and tacos, you can also eat there recipe for Parmesan aubergines, the vegan variant of the Parmesan chicken, which the US-American apparently has regularly. Instead of eggs, cook Cunningham uses a plant-based mixture of eggs, and the cheese is replaced with a vegan version.





It is not known how long Kardashian has been on a plant-based diet – but she is not the only vegan in the extended family. In an Instagram story, the businesswoman announced that she had convinced three of her family members of the diet: According to the snapshot, the Poosh entrepreneur Kourtney and belong Khloe Kardashian to.





Plant-based diets: These celebrities are also vegan

The Kardashians are by no means the only stars to go without animal products. There are some well-known long-term vegans in Hollywood. actor Joaquin Phoenix has been vegan since childhood. “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson has avoided animal products for over 20 years, and Alicia Silverstone and “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage also prefer plant-based foods.

According to the German Nutrition Society (DGE) vegan diet can prevent diabetes, heart disease and obesity, as well as lowering cholesterol. (day)

