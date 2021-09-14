This is the list of his exes

You think you know everything about actor and heartthrob Ryan Gosling? We wouldn’t be so sure … which Hollywood beauties the Canadian is among his ex-girlfriends, we’ve researched for you!

Without question, he is not only one of the most sought-after, but also one of the hottest actors in Hollywood: Ryan Gosling is Kandier, 1.85 meters tall, has light blue eyes and one pretty seductive Look with which he has turned many a lady’s head. Although the 38-year-old has been in a relationship with the American Eva Mendes for eight years, with whom he has two daughters, Ryan Gosling had a (love) life before that and was not exactly a child of sadness. We have carefully researched for you which ladies belong to his ex-girlfriends. 👀

Ryan Gosling: These women are among his ex-girlfriends

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are probably THE dream couple in Hollywood! The two met and fell in love on the set of “The Place Beyond The Pines”, a short time later they were inseparable and three years later their first daughter Esmeralda was born. Their second daughter Amada followed two years later, The Canadian and the American have been a couple for a full eight years – which has almost record potential for Hollywood – and we hope it stays that way. However, the “Golden Globe” award winner also has a list of (not exactly unknown) ex-exes where we stumbled upon one or the other celebrity lady who we would not have associated with the heartthrob. 😳

Because just a few months before Gosling met his Eva, the 38-year-old was with none other than Olivia Wildewho is now in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis and is the mother of two children. Their romance was short-lived though, just like with the “2 Broke Girls” actress Kat Dennings – Relationships lasted only two months at a time.









It was different for him with the Canadian Rachel McAdams, with whom he worked together in front of the camera for “The Notebook”, one of the most famous Love movies of all time, stood. The now 40-year-old and the Hollywood hottie were a couple for a year and a half. The reason for separation is said to have been that the pretty blonde did not want children. Although they gave their love another chance a few months later, they finally separated at the end of 2007.

And another not exactly unknown beauty joins the ex-girlfriends of the heartthrob: Sandra Bullock! In the Hoyllwood movie “Murder According to a Plan”, the two played side by side in 2002, and the actors also got closer in their private lives. Gosling and the 16-year-old mother of two dated for over a year. It is not known whether the age difference was also the reason for the separation, but the two are said to be friends to this day.

Eva Mendes shares rare video of Ryan Gosling

Today Ryan Gosling has found his lid and only eyes for his wife Eva Mendes. Despite multiple rumors of separation, the two have been in a relationship for almost a decade – in 2016 the two are even said to have married secretly, which they never shared publicly. Now Eva even posted a super rare video on Instagram that shows a scene from the movie “The Place Beyond The Pines”, where the two met. She writes about the excerpt with a heart emoji: “Review of one of my favorite scenes from ‘A Place Beyond the Pines’ “. The 45-year-old usually keeps her relationship out of the limelight, but she couldn’t help but write this post. ❤️

You want to know which famous actress is still on his list of ex-girlfriends? Then click through our picture gallery, in which we have taken a close look at the love life of the Hollywood star! 😍

